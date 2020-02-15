Mile High Huddle
Broncos' DL Shelby Harris is Garnering Major Interest Around NFL, Could Command North of $12M

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are facing an exodus. As exciting as it is to know that the Broncos have $61 million in cap space and a dozen draft picks to attack the offseason, the wet blanket is the sheer number of veteran starters the team has poised to hit unrestricted free agency. 

Among those free agents is defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Harris produced six sacks as a starter on Vic Fangio's D-line last year, while being among the league's leaders in batted passes (nine). 

According to a recent report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, that production has landed Harris squarely on the radar of the Indianapolis Colts. 

The Broncos are between a rock and a hard place with Harris, not only because of the likes of Derek Wolfe and Adam Gotsis also hitting free agency, but because Harris' value has skyrocketed. Harris might cost more to re-sign than the Broncos are willing to pay. 

According to Spotrac, Harris' market value is $11.7 million per year. As good as Harris has been at times for the Broncos, is he really worth that kind of money? 

"I want nothing more than to be back," Harris told KOA's Big Al and Jo Jo. "But at the end of the day, I realize it's a business—I'm 28. At the end of the day, I hate to say it, it is about the money. I hope the Broncos can come with it. I hope the Broncos can make a market-value offer. I would love to stay here. I'm not 24-25 where you're probably going to get a third contract."

Don't get me wrong, Harris has a special knack for making a critical play when the chips are down in the clutch but he's far to inconsistent as both a run defender and pass rusher to command $11M/year. And yet, some team will be willing to pay him that money, and it could be the Colts. 

The Broncos are more likely to let the 29-year-old Harris walk and focus their efforts on getting Wolfe back in the fold. Wolfe was a consistent dominator last year, taking to Fangio's scheme like a duck to water. 

The only catch? Wolfe has an unfortunate penchant for ending up on injured reserve. 

We'll get our answers soon enough. The NFL free agency period opens up mid-March. 

Comments (11)
No. 1-10
broncobuckeyenomad
broncobuckeyenomad

Any insights on what kind of contract Wolfe would be looking at? He looked great this season but his injury history is far too long to pay any serious money to. $11 mil does sound pricey for Harris but at least he's been on the field (I don't recall any serious injury history?) The emergence of Dre Jones also makes Wolfe more expendable. This draft also has a lot of interior d line talent...

broncobuckeyenomad
broncobuckeyenomad

@Chad Jensen

Brew77
Brew77

Shelby Harris has already stated he is looking to cash in on FA it might be his only chance at a big contract so you can’t blame him. I’m sure he and the Broncos have talked about a contract and since nothing has happened by now both are willing to move on from one another. Harris will probably have about 3 or 4 teams looking at him which will drive his price up. The Broncos have said all along they weren’t bringing back both Wolfe and Harris so I think they will turn their attention to Wolfe who is probably the cheaper option on a shorter deal. There are plenty of other options out there in FA and the draft plus there is no guarantee that Harris can keep up the type of production once he signs that big deal after all he bounced around the league before he found success in Denver.

Broncos61
Broncos61

Compensatory picks as assigned based on contract value. 11 mil./year contract for S.Harris will give Broncos 4th compensatory pick in 2021 draft.

Brainco
Brainco

Broncos need to sign Purcell instead of Wolfe. Younger, cheaper, on the way up.

Wolfe does seem to play his best in a contract year, I will admit that.

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

I really like the guy...the question is is he bringing enough inside pressure for the premium value? He certainly makes clutch plays...and Wolfe was on track for a career year. So it will be interesting to see how the Broncos and Fangio see it. I will say this, he told the FAN that he would have taken less if the the Broncos has signed him earlier...frankly that's all BS said after the fact. I don't respect that. He has said all along its about the money. The tampering period will be a frenzied time at Dove Valley as the pivot around options vs price. If they get Simmons done early, how about a tag and trade if the price really is too high...conspiracy theorists wanna know!

Gmancan03
Gmancan03

Sign Harris and put some beef around him! He's worth $11 mil a year!

Jefffrey55
Jefffrey55

He's just showing up to the party and I don't think his value should be more than 9 million. Let him go and I think Wolfe too due to risk of injury his being an overachiever and now older. Maybe loyalty plays a part and you sign him. If any deserve cosideration and a chance to continue his trade at home, it is him

Chilly303
Chilly303

Re-sign Wolfe. He said he's not looking for a big contract. He was the Broncos best DL this past season and his play helps Von Miller be more effective. Harris has had one good season and hasn't shown consistency in his career. If the money's too high, let him go.

DizzyG
DizzyG

Miller > Vikings for Diggs :)

