Wilkinson Shares Message for Bolles as he Comes for Broncos' Starting LT Job

When the Denver Broncos throw open the doors of training camp at the end of July, several starting jobs will be up for grabs. RB Phillip Lindsay has already used his Twitter account to lay down the gauntlet to Denver's prized free-agent pickup Melvin Gordon, as the pair prepares to lock horns for the starting job this coming season.

Left tackle will also see a big battle at training camp, featuring incumbent Garett Bolles and swing tackle Elijah Wilkinson. The victor will receive the duty of protecting Drew Lock’s blindside.

Wilkinson spent much time filling in last year at right tackle for the oft-injured Ja’Wuan James and despite his own struggles, the coaches are giving him a shot to unseat Bolles on the other side.

The 25-year-old trenchman from UMass is happy to accept the challenge to prove he can crack the starting line up on a full-time basis, but he stressed that he wants to keep the contest civil and friendly along the way.

“I’m viewing it like it’s my job," Wilkinson recently told Phil Milani of the team site. "I’m not viewing it as a competition, or you know, I’ve got to beat this guy or he’s got to beat me. It’s a competition and that’s what we do in the sport of football. So, I don’t look at it as if we are just doing our job out here and the best man wins. That’s usually how the game goes."

Wilkinson went undrafted so sticking around with the Broncos has already seasoned him enough to know what’s expected of him when he gets to training camp. He also has a real shot to win the starting job from Bolles, who has mostly underwhelmed for ever since the Broncos drafted him in the first round out of Utah back in 2017.

Critics have found it easy to pile on Bolles, due to his nasty habit of drawing holding flags, and his confidence has subsequently been shaken. Bolles has rededicated himself to getting in the best possible physical shape this offseason, with his own recent workout video showing he looks bigger and stronger.

Similarly, Wilkinson was in the gym when he checked in with Milani to reveal his plans to maintain his friendship with his fellow tackle, no matter how the chips might fall during training camp.

“I don’t think anything of it," Wilkinson told Milani. "I have no hard feelings; I talk with Garett plenty of times per week. So, there is nothing in-between us that’s going to break us apart, it’s just part of the business. You have to be able to adjust and roll with the punches."

The laid-back attitude of the 6-foot-6 Wilkinson is based on the belief that he can use his previous experience of playing left tackle in college and apply it successfully to the NFL. Many tackles struggle with having to slide over to the other side, but he is hoping the old muscle memory comes flooding back to him when he is tasked with protecting his QB’s blindside.

“I mean I played left tackle in college, so I don’t think it will be too much of a change. But, you know it is very different, it’s the NFL," Wilkinson said. "There is a learning curve and you know it takes time to adjust yourself and to be able to switch sides. I hope everything will be smooth with me transitioning over there, but I don’t have too many worries about it. I think everything will be fine I’ve played the position before you know… its football."

It shouldn't be too much of a stretch as Wilkinson served as the second-team left tackle in last year's training camp and preseason. As he enters this year's camp more confident and with a one-year restricted free-agent tender under his belt, his teammate Bolles is fighting for his very future in Denver after GM John Elway decided against exercising the fifth-year option on his contract.

If confidence levels are what ends up proving decisive in their training camp battle, Wilkinson could be in a much better position to succeed than his troubled opponent.

Broncos Country is intrigued to see how the battle shapes up when they hit the practice field, because so much will be riding on keeping Lock upright for the duration of the new season. Elway will be hoping both his left tackles show improvement and push each other during training camp.

Otherwise, Elway's decision to not add an experienced tackle to the roster could well come back to haunt him and derail the Broncos' playoff hopes in the process.

