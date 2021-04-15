Report: Broncos Fielding Trade Calls on WR DaeSean Hamilton

The Broncos could trade away a former starting wide receiver if the latest report from an NFL insider holds true.

The Denver Broncos currently possess a surplus of talent at the wide receiver position. With Courtland Sutton returning from a knee injury suffered Week 2 last season, Tim Patrick emerging as a viable top-3 receiving option over the duration of 2020, and the up-and-coming, tantalizing talents of Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, the Broncos will be hard-pressed to find enough targets and roster spots to field many more receivers.

This means that if push comes to shove, the Broncos may have to make some tough decisions when roster cut-down time arrives this summer. However, instead of having to outright release talented receivers, it seems like GM George Paton may be listening to trade offers for one of their more unheralded pass catchers.

Touted as a great route runner and separator coming out of Penn State in 2018, DaeSean Hamilton never got his footing to date in Denver. While his lack of involvement and output is very much related to Denver’s inept quarterback play over his three years in the NFL, Hamilton still has value as a slot receiver with excellent blocking chops in today’s 11-personnel-heavy league.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo recently noted that Hamilton is being shopped and likely to be traded on or before the NFL draft during a segment on NFL Network.

“We are getting close to that second phase of the trade process… once you get close to the draft you see more trades before and during the draft. It’s usually with teams with a lot of depth at a position or a regime change. The Broncos have both of those things with George Paton now the general manager in Denver.

"They drafted wide receivers in the first round and the second round last year. They also have Tim Patrick there. So they have gotten inquiries on DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State’s all-time leading receiver. Former fourth-round pick. 81 catches in three years for Denver. Actually had the highest yards per reception this past year.

"I believe they would move him for the right price. This is a name that I will be watching as we get closer to the draft and during the draft to see if Hamilton can get himself a fresh start elsewhere.”

Hamilton was a fourth-round pick back in 2018 and has 81 career receptions (on 141 targets) for 833 yards and five touchdowns. He has nine career starts.

Hamilton could command a late Day 3 pick in a trade, but still, that's more value than the Broncos could ever get in releasing the fourth-year wideout, due to not having enough roster spots at the position for him. Could a team like the Minnesota Vikings make sense?

Given Paton’s connection to the organization, the Vikings desperate need for receiver depth behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, the Gary Kubiak connection to Hamilton with the ex-Broncos head coach and front-office advisor involved with his draft selection in 2018, and his son Klint Kubiak now Minnesota's offensive coordinator, the destination makes a lot of sense. Especially considering that the Vikings currently hold eight Day 3 draft picks.

Hamilton still has plenty of value he can offer a team, but perhaps the depth of the wide receiver position in Denver could leave him on the outside looking in. Getting some value back in a trade makes a lot of sense for Denver, even if it is just a late Day 3 selection.

