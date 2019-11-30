Broncos Final Injury Report for Week 13: Miller, Johnson '50/50' Chance of Playing

The Denver Broncos will play host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and there's a really good chance quarterback Drew Lock will start. If the rookie does indeed make his NFL debut, the Broncos will need to be as close to full strength as is possible.

Unfortunately, football is not played in a perfect world. The Broncos revealed their final injury report for Week 13 and it's a list of the veritable walking wounded.

The Broncos have listed a whopping six players as questionable, including four starters. Most of the doubt is on the defensive side, where linebackers Von Miller (knee) and Alexander Johnson (knee) are up in the air.

Head coach Vic Fangio classified the odds of both Miller and Johnson as being "50/50" for Sunday. It'll be a coin flip.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Shelby Harris (ankle) is questionable as well, along with Josey Jewell (ankle), whom the team will need if Johnson is unable to go. The good news is, Fangio said that both Miller and Johnson have made progress throughout the week on the health front. Duke Dawson, Jr., meanwhile, has been in concussion protocol but he did practice on Friday.

What is of the utmost interest to Lock is whether or not right tackle Ja'Wuan James will play. James has been cleared to practice/play for a few weeks now but the Broncos have either coddled him, or allowed him to slow-roll his recovery.

“He’ll either play, meaning start and play, or he won’t dress," Fangio said on Friday. "One or the other.”

Needless to say, the Broncos envisioned this offensive line with James as a starter but they've only gotten to see that starting five for 32 snaps this year. If James does go on Sunday, it'll really help the keep the rookie clean and upright in the passing game.

On the other side, keep an eye on the Chargers' situation at offensive tackle, with both Russell Okung (groin) and Sam Tevi (knee) listed as questionable. It could be an opportunity for Miller to feast, if he dresses.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.