Broncos Final Week 15 Injury Report: No Ja'Wuan James...Again

It's one step forward, two steps back for Ja'Wuan James. The $51 million right tackle finally returned to the starting lineup last week after missing the previous four games with a knee injury he reaggravated in Week 8.

Unsurprisingly, the Broncos' offensive line looked the best it has all season long, though the impact of Austin Schlottmann at right guard had something to do with that, too. Drew Lock was kept clean in the first half with James helping to patrol the edges.

But the Broncos had James on a pitch-count. Lock was eventually sacked once, but it came in the second half after James had been pulled.

After not practicing all week, all we were told by head coach Vic Fangio was that James' knee was still bothering him. On Friday, we learned the prized free-agent tackle has been ruled out of Week 15's road tilt vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

At his stage, the Broncos might as well accept their fate and place James on injured reserve. Injuries can be tricky but with all the "emotionally and mentally ready" talking points we've heard from Fangio this season as it relates to James, it doesn't appear as if he wants to play.

The Broncos got by just fine with Wilkinson at right tackle in Week 13, as Lock wasn't sacked once by the Chargers, who boast a ferocious edge-rushing duo. Denver will hope that Wilkinson can hold up similarly vs. yet another Division foe.

But suffice to say, after relinquishing a whopping nine sacks to the Chiefs in their Week 7 loss, the onus will fall squarely on Wilkinson and left tackle Garett Bolles to hold up in pass protection. The good news is, as OC Rich Scangarello said earlier this week, Lock has "excellent, innate pocket feel", which should give him a chance to hang tough and make some key throws at Arrowhead.

Offensive guard Ronald Leary has also been ruled out and is still in concussion protocol. Schlottmann will start in his place once again.

The Broncos' chances of overcoming the loss of James and Leary on the O-line figures to improve dramatically if rookie tight end Noah Fant is cleared to play on Sunday. Fant has been dealing with a foot and hip injury and is officially listed as questionable.

Fant and Lock have struck up early chemistry and if the Broncos are going to hold serve with the high-powered Chiefs offense, they'll need their dynamic, record-breaking rookie tight end. Fortunately, according to Coach Fangio, Fant has been trending in the right direction, having participated in practice on Thursday and Friday.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos are down two key defensive linemen. Adam Gotsis has been ruled out with a knee injury, as has DeMarcus Walker who's dealing with an ankle. Hopefully, Dre'Mont Jones can progress well between now and game-time, as the Broncos are running out of bodies to hold down the point of attack.

It really hurts losing Walker, as he's played well historically vs. the Chiefs. It'll be incumbent upon Coach Fangio to help the pass rush by manufacturing pressure at times, though he'll have to be very selective as to when he does it because Patrick Mahomes can make opponents pay for dialing up the blitz.

As for the Chiefs, they'll be down two cornerbacks as Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton have been ruled out. Fearsome pass-rusher Frank Clark is questionable with an illness.

