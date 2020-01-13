Broncos Finalizing Deal to Make Pat Shurmur new Offensive Coordinator: Report

Pat Shumur, fired as the Giants coach the day after the 2019 season, is reportedly negotiating to become the Broncos offensive coordinator.

Shurmur's work as the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2017 and specifically his work with journeyman quarterback Case Keenum -- Minnesota made it to the NFC title game -- led to the Giants hiring him as head coach in and the Broncos signing Keenum as a free agent. Shurmur lasted two years with the Giants. Keenum lasted one season in Denver and played last season in Washington.

You have to feel for Drew Lock a little bit. After finishing his rookie year with a lot of promise and the starting job going into 2020, he will be working with his sixth offensive coordinator in the last five years.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Broncos are finalizing a deal with Shurmur, who had three years remaining on his five-year contract with New York. The Giants fiscal responsibility to Shurmur will likely be reduced by the money the Broncos pay him.

The Vikings apparently began making overtures to Shurmur to hire him back as their offensive coordinator Sunday after their coordinator Kevin Stefanski was hired to be the Browns head coach. Coach Vic Fangio fired Rich Scangarello and immediately jumped into the Shurmur derby. The Bears and Eagles are also looking for offensive coordinators.

Shurmur has coached in the NFL since 1999 and been a head coach twice. That means that if he's hired, Fangio will have two former head coaches as assistants on his staff, including O-Line Coach Mike Munchak (ex-Tennessee Titans).

Shurmur, 9-23 with the Giants, is one of the NFL's most respected offensive minds. He's an experienced game-planner and play-caller while also having an excellent reputation for developing QBs. He did a very good job bringing along Giants first-round rookie Daniel Jones in 2019. Lock was taken in the second round of the same draft and Shurmur likely studied Lock extensively.

If Shurmur is hired to work with Lock, the Broncos will be much better positioned to capitalize on young talent on the offensive side of the ball. It's unfortunate for Scangarello, but there's no question that Shurmur would represent a vast upgrade over the inexperienced and at times in-over-his-head former Broncos OC.

