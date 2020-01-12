Mile High Huddle
Denver Broncos Fire OC Rich Scangarello, Will Move Quickly to Replace him: Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos have reportedly fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

The move comes as something of a shock after head coach Vic Fangio intimated during his end-of-season presser alongside GM John Elway that no changes would be made to his coaching staff heading into 2020. Something changed for Fangio. The question is, what was it? 

It likely has something to do with the sudden availability of experienced NFL offensive minds, compounded with Scangarello's struggles in his first and only year in Denver. The Broncos finished in the bottom-5 in almost every offensive statistical category in 2019, with the exception of giveaways. 

Scangarello struggled as a game-planner and in-game play-caller. However, the one big strength, and this is key, that Scangarello brought to the table was his eye for quarterback talent and his acumen for developing them. 

Look no further than the expedited development of Drew Lock. Lock was Denver's second-round pick last year, and although he was viewed by many draftniks as a first-round-caliber QB, the reason he dropped to day two of the draft had to do with his raw footwork and other lesser-refined technical aspects of his game. 

However, under Scangarello's tutelage, along with QBs Coach T.C. McCartney, Lock exploded out of the gates following his 10-week exile on injured reserve. Lock would go on to start five games from Week 13 on, finishing 4-1 as a starter and with a 7-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio. Scangarello deserves some credit for Lock's quick development. 

However, there are apocryphal reports that the relationship between Scangarello and Fangio was "frosty" and that, combined with his body of work in year one and the fact that experienced guys like former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur have suddenly hit the job market, tells the tale of how Scangarello's story in Denver ended. 

What it means

The Broncos' search for offensive continuity will go on, as the team will now have its fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons. It also means that Lock himself will have his fifth OC in the last six seasons. 

Reports indicate that the Broncos will move quickly to replace Scangarello and get a new OC in the building as soon as possible. Whomever the next OC hire is, expect the Broncos to hire someone with NFL experience as a play-caller in spades who also brings some QB development bragging rights to the table. 

Comments (11)
No. 1-11
Bazooka14
Bazooka14

wow..a little shocking but also exciting!!

Studlee14
Studlee14

Not expected... but definitely interesting. What kind of offensive coordinator is Fangio interested in? They went young with Scangarello, but I hope that doesn't discourage them from continuing to try and find someone with a new school approach.

Bazooka14
Bazooka14

exactly!

Bazooka14
Bazooka14

btw this chiefs/texans game almost seems rigged..lol

EchoChamber
EchoChamber

Wow. One year, bad OL, one decent receiver, a washed up QB to start, then a rookie QB and boom, serve me up some scapegoat on the barby.

Damn.

Hope the next guy can overcome the roster deficiencies.

nevets4433
nevets4433

Wow! Didn’t see that coming, especially with how we finished the season. Really looking forward to c&z & the BTB crew breaking this down!

Jdpeters77
Jdpeters77

Boo, let's just fire Fangio and bring back a real defensive coordinator,Wade Phillips.talk about taking a step backwards

Brew77
Brew77

Wow this is a bit of a shock considering Scangarello was hand picked by Elway. I think he got a bit of a raw deal in the fact that I don’t think there was an OC in the NFL that could have gotten any production with the truly piss poor play of Joe Flacco as the QB! Like everyone says the offense seemed to open up a bit when Lock got onto the field and everything at least looked like it was heading in a positive direction. It will be interesting to see who they bring in I can already say NO to Pat Shurmar he might be good with a veteran QB but he is not good with a young QB. Just look at Daniel Jones he might have played well for a rookie but his play never really progressed he just stayed the same all season and that’s why the jury is still out on him. Well one thing is for sure Lock’s offseason just got a little bit harder learning another offense and a NFL offense is just a bit harder to master than a college offense.

smilinassassin
smilinassassin

Wonder if having 4 OCs over 4 seasons will make Denver an appealing landing spot for any coaches? They tried experienced and decided to go with a younger/fresher mind only to go back to experienced? Feels too much like the same ol’ Elway.

B'wana Beast
B'wana Beast

Just wow. Didn’t see this coming. But, this could change our whole scheme. Very interesting

smilinassassin
smilinassassin

Woody Paige just tweeted: “Gary Kubiak not ever coming back to Denver except as a Ring of Famer” fwiw.

Hopefully it quells some fears.

