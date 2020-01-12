Denver Broncos Fire OC Rich Scangarello, Will Move Quickly to Replace him: Report

The Denver Broncos have reportedly fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move comes as something of a shock after head coach Vic Fangio intimated during his end-of-season presser alongside GM John Elway that no changes would be made to his coaching staff heading into 2020. Something changed for Fangio. The question is, what was it?

It likely has something to do with the sudden availability of experienced NFL offensive minds, compounded with Scangarello's struggles in his first and only year in Denver. The Broncos finished in the bottom-5 in almost every offensive statistical category in 2019, with the exception of giveaways.

Scangarello struggled as a game-planner and in-game play-caller. However, the one big strength, and this is key, that Scangarello brought to the table was his eye for quarterback talent and his acumen for developing them.

Look no further than the expedited development of Drew Lock. Lock was Denver's second-round pick last year, and although he was viewed by many draftniks as a first-round-caliber QB, the reason he dropped to day two of the draft had to do with his raw footwork and other lesser-refined technical aspects of his game.

However, under Scangarello's tutelage, along with QBs Coach T.C. McCartney, Lock exploded out of the gates following his 10-week exile on injured reserve. Lock would go on to start five games from Week 13 on, finishing 4-1 as a starter and with a 7-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio. Scangarello deserves some credit for Lock's quick development.

However, there are apocryphal reports that the relationship between Scangarello and Fangio was "frosty" and that, combined with his body of work in year one and the fact that experienced guys like former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur have suddenly hit the job market, tells the tale of how Scangarello's story in Denver ended.

What it means

The Broncos' search for offensive continuity will go on, as the team will now have its fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons. It also means that Lock himself will have his fifth OC in the last six seasons.

Reports indicate that the Broncos will move quickly to replace Scangarello and get a new OC in the building as soon as possible. Whomever the next OC hire is, expect the Broncos to hire someone with NFL experience as a play-caller in spades who also brings some QB development bragging rights to the table.

