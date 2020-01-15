Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Fire QBs Coach T.C. McCartney as Shurmur Takes Over Offense: Report

Chad Jensen

Less than 24 hours removed from Pat Shurmur being announced as the new offensive coordinator, the Denver Broncos have further shaken up the coaching staff. Quarterbacks Coach T.C. McCartney has been fired, per KOA insider Benjamin Allbright. 

The move comes as no surprise, as most coordinators like to hand-pick certain positions on the offensive coaching staff, especially the QBs Coach. Shurmur could look to add Mike Shula, who served as Shurmur's offensive coordinator and QBs Coach in New York the last two years. 

McCartney joined the Broncos one year ago, following Rich Scangarello from the San Francisco 49ers. McCartney helped Brandon Allen prepare to unexpectedly start three games in 2019, while coaching Drew Lock through his massive rookie learning curve. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency & the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Lock's 4-1 record down the stretch, and the solid numbers he put up, are a credit to McCartney. It's unfortunate that he'll be sent packing but it's simply the nature of the NFL game. 

The move to fire McCartney removes arguably the most directly influential coach in Lock's professional career, which is a risk. But the Broncos believe that Shurmur's touch will have a galvanizing effect on the young quarterback, putting him in better position to take a quantum leap forward in his second year. 

Shula, the son of Hall-of-Fame head coach Don Shula, recently interviewed with the Giants for their OC vacancy. It will be interesting to see if he takes a position-coach job or seeks to maintain his coordinator level that he's had in each of his NFL stops dating back to 2013 with Carolina. 

It was Shula who coordinated that dynamic Panthers offense that saw Cam Newton post 50 total touchdowns in 2015 and make it to Super Bowl 50. Shula did a phenomenal job with Newton and Giants' rookie Daniel Jones last year. Imagine him teamed up with Lock. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Adjustments to Expect as Pat Shurmur Takes Over Broncos' Offense

Pat Shurmur is headed to the Mile High City as the new offensive coordinator. What should fans expect to see change?

Erick Trickel

by

Fixenit

In Wake of Scangarello's Firing, it's Fair to Wonder if Elway & Fangio are on the Same Page

Rich Scangarello was a John Elway hire but Vic Fangio fired him two weeks after stating publicly that no changes to the coaching staff were imminent. Considering also what Elway has said on the topic of 'continuity', what are the implications of this move?

KeithCummings

by

Denverkewl

Vic Fangio Delivers Explanation on why Broncos Coveted Pat Shurmur as new OC

Vic Fangio dropped the facade to reveal exactly why Pat Shurmur was hired in Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Denver Broncos Fire OC Rich Scangarello, Will Move Quickly to Replace him: Report

Vic Fangio has cut bait with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. Who will the Broncos hire to fill Scangarello's shoes?

Chad Jensen

by

birddogsII

How the Shurmur Hire Affects Broncos QB Drew Lock

The Broncos made the momentous decision to fire their offensive coordinator and replace him with a new coach. What does that mean for Drew Lock?

Chad Jensen

by

Bigstick25

Don't be Shocked if Broncos Wait to Pick Offense in 2020 Draft; Here's Why

Could it be in the Broncos' best interest to wait on drafting offensive talent?

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Finalizing Deal to Make Pat Shurmur New OC

The Broncos could be bringing an experienced NFL offensive mind into the building to coach Drew Lock.

Chad Jensen

by

Jman75

Reaction Pours in After Broncos Fire Scangarello, Target Pat Shurmur as new Offensive Coordinator

The Broncos stunned the NFL world by firing Rich Scangarello on Sunday.

MHH Staff

by

smilinassassin

10 Broncos Whose Omission From the Hall of Fame is a Football Travesty

These 10 former Broncos deserve to be in the Hall of Fame. The longer they sit outside those hallowed halls is a stain upon the game.

Thomas Hall

by

Thomas Hall

Here's why Trading up in Round One isn't the Best Idea for Broncos

The Broncos are expected to have 12 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. They're going to need every one of them to finish rebuilding this roster.

Erick Trickel

by

BleedOrange