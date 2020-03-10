Mile High Huddle
5 Free-Agents who Can Fit Fangio's Scheme & Serve as Broncos' No. 3 Safety

Erick Trickel

There is a good debate about whether safety is a position of need for the Denver Broncos. The simple fact is, if the Broncos don’t bring back Will Parks, this defense will need to find a new No. 3 safety. 

No. 3 safeties play a lot of snaps in the NFL, especially in Vic Fangio's scheme. The good news is, and this has been confirmed by GM John Elway, Justin Simmons will be franchise tagged by the Broncos by Thursday's deadline, if the two sides can’t get a multi-year deal done ahead of time. That's great but it doesn't completely eliminate the need at safety.

It all comes back to Parks. There is an increasing buzz that Parks' market will be a lot bigger than some thought even a month or so ago. More than a few teams have an interest in him, which will make it harder for Denver to retain his services at a level the team can live with. 

The coming draft class is rather weak at safety, but maybe Fangio can find some hidden gems as he's done in previous years. He is the coach who found Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos in Chicago, developed them both and turned them into upper-echelon safeties in the NFL. 

Maybe Fangio can do the same thing for the Broncos in 2020, but the safety class was better when he landed those two players, respectively, than it is this year.

So with safety being a shallow position in the draft, the focus turns back to NFL free agency, which opens next week. The free-agent class features some talent and could be the better way for Denver to go. 

The Broncos want to buy a defense, and buying a No. 3 safety fits into that. In the video above, I highlight five impending free-agent safeties that the Broncos could look to bring in that fit the scheme and can handle the No. 3 safety role the team is looking for.

Who do you like? And what's the best route for Denver to go? Sound off in the comment section below. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

