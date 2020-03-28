Mile High Huddle
Report: Broncos' Free-Agent DL Derek Wolfe Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

Chad Jensen

With Shelby Harris getting a one-year, $3.25M deal from the Broncos on Friday, Derek Wolfe has decided to take his talents elsewhere. According to Adam Schefter, Wolfe is headed to Baltimore.

This news is sure to hurt Broncos fans, as Wolfe has been one of the most beloved players of the last 10 years. He played eight seasons in Denver after arriving as a 2012 second-round pick.

Wolfe helped lead the vaunted Broncos' defense to victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. He leaves Denver with 33 career sacks, starting all 108 games that he's appeared in.

Wolfe's issue, and likely the reason he wasn't re-signed, has been the injury bug. Wolfe has missed an average of 2.5 games for each season he's been in the NFL.

Last year was no different. Despite Wolfe producing a career-high seven sacks in a contract-year, he suffered an elbow injury in Week 13 that landed him on injured reserve. 

At 30 years old, the Broncos felt uncomfortable about continuing to invest in the Wolfe business and now he'll be joining ex-teammate and fellow trenchman Domata Peko in Baltimore.

Happy trails, Wolfe. You are one of the toughest players I've ever covered and it was joy to watch you play football and represent Broncos Country on the grid-iron. 

With both Wolfe and Chris Harris, Jr. departed in free agency, Von Miller, Brandon McManus, and Todd Davis are the only remaining players from the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 roster.

Comments (2)
smilinassassin
smilinassassin

He gets to go to a good team and well run organization. So there’s a victory for him in that.

No. 1-2
Brew77
Brew77

Good for Wolfe we should have nothing but respect for him from Broncos country he always played with heart. At least he is going to a team like the Broncos with expectations and not a team going nowhere. When the Brockers deal fell through Wolfe to the Ravens rumors began to swirl and now it’s reality so we give Wolfe a mile high salute to his future endeavors.

