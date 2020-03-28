Report: Broncos' Free-Agent DL Derek Wolfe Signs with Ravens on One-Year Deal

With Shelby Harris getting a one-year, $3.25M deal from the Broncos on Friday, Derek Wolfe has decided to take his talents elsewhere. According to Adam Schefter, Wolfe is headed to Baltimore.

This news is sure to hurt Broncos fans, as Wolfe has been one of the most beloved players of the last 10 years. He played eight seasons in Denver after arriving as a 2012 second-round pick.

Wolfe helped lead the vaunted Broncos' defense to victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. He leaves Denver with 33 career sacks, starting all 108 games that he's appeared in.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency & the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wolfe's issue, and likely the reason he wasn't re-signed, has been the injury bug. Wolfe has missed an average of 2.5 games for each season he's been in the NFL.

Last year was no different. Despite Wolfe producing a career-high seven sacks in a contract-year, he suffered an elbow injury in Week 13 that landed him on injured reserve.

At 30 years old, the Broncos felt uncomfortable about continuing to invest in the Wolfe business and now he'll be joining ex-teammate and fellow trenchman Domata Peko in Baltimore.

Happy trails, Wolfe. You are one of the toughest players I've ever covered and it was joy to watch you play football and represent Broncos Country on the grid-iron.

With both Wolfe and Chris Harris, Jr. departed in free agency, Von Miller, Brandon McManus, and Todd Davis are the only remaining players from the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 roster.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.