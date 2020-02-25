Broncos GM John Elway Addresses Whether QB Drew Lock's Rookie Success was a False-Positive

During John Elway's visit with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Denver Broncos' GM faced multiple volleys about second-year QB Drew Lock. One of them pertained to Lock's relatively small sample size last year — a five-game stretch to close the season in which the Broncos went 4-1.

Is it possible Lock's rookie success was a 'false-positive'?

"No," Elway said via 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Without getting too far out over his skis, Elway has maintained the public posture so far this offseason that the team is excited about Lock and subsequently, the Broncos' future. Even with big-name free agents like Tom Brady being available, Elway has continued to publicly back Lock.

Elway’s belief in the body of work Lock produced over his first five career starts appears to be genuine. It was albeit a small sample size, but the front-office czar doesn't believe Lock's four wins were an outlier.

Going into an offseason without having to search for a franchise QB has been a relief for the GM. Lock's presence, especially if he continues to develop, provides vital stability for the entire franchise moving forward.

Elway had to guard against simply not getting carried away by Lock’s late-season emergence but his belief in the young thrower should provide a greater deal of clarity for the front office as they settle on their draft targets for April.

Elway will now fully focus on acquiring more game-changing weapons to put around Lock in the knowledge that the young signal-caller has the tools to utilize them when the bullets start flying. With his boss providing a timely confidence boost, it can only help Lock as he moves into his first year as an incumbent starter.

Having the full faith and support of the organization can impact a young QB in many ways and give him the momentum and confidence needed to turn the corner.

