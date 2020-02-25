Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos GM John Elway Addresses Whether QB Drew Lock's Rookie Success was a False-Positive

KeithCummings

During John Elway's visit with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Denver Broncos' GM faced multiple volleys about second-year QB Drew Lock. One of them pertained to Lock's relatively small sample size last year — a five-game stretch to close the season in which the Broncos went 4-1. 

Is it possible Lock's rookie success was a 'false-positive'?

"No," Elway said via 9NEWS' Mike Klis. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Without getting too far out over his skis, Elway has maintained the public posture so far this offseason that the team is excited about Lock and subsequently, the Broncos' future. Even with big-name free agents like Tom Brady being available, Elway has continued to publicly back Lock. 

Elway’s belief in the body of work Lock produced over his first five career starts appears to be genuine. It was albeit a small sample size, but the front-office czar doesn't believe Lock's four wins were an outlier. 

Going into an offseason without having to search for a franchise QB has been a relief for the GM. Lock's presence, especially if he continues to develop, provides vital stability for the entire franchise moving forward.

Elway had to guard against simply not getting carried away by Lock’s late-season emergence but his belief in the young thrower should provide a greater deal of clarity for the front office as they settle on their draft targets for April.

Elway will now fully focus on acquiring more game-changing weapons to put around Lock in the knowledge that the young signal-caller has the tools to utilize them when the bullets start flying. With his boss providing a timely confidence boost, it can only help Lock as he moves into his first year as an incumbent starter. 

Having the full faith and support of the organization can impact a young QB in many ways and give him the momentum and confidence needed to turn the corner. 

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Might not be an Option for Broncos in First Round; Here's why

Henry Ruggs III is the most common and popular pick in the ubiquitous mock drafts around the NFL but new information has come to light that has revealed a cold, hard possibility for Broncos fans.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio Says Injured RT Ja'Wuan James Won't Need Surgery, 'Should be Fine'

The Broncos signed Ja'Wuan James to a big-money deal in free agency last spring and he went on to appear in just three games. What does the future hold for James? Head coach Vic Fangio addressed the issue at the Combine.

Chad Jensen

by

Steve Atwater 27

Denver Broncos Free-Agent Rumor Mill Roundup: Pre-Combine Buzz

What does free agency have in store for the Broncos? It's time to sift through all rumors in one place.

Chad Jensen

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Report Sheds Light on What Future Holds for Broncos' DL Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris

Derek Wolfe is poised to hit unrestricted free agency. Thanks to a report from Pro Football Network, we might have a clearer picture on what the future holds for Wolfe.

Chad Jensen

by

kevinbear741

Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Combine Preview: Everything you Need to Know

The Broncos are at the Combine. What are team's needs, and who are the prospects the Broncos will be paying close attention to?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Potential Targets Broncos Could Exploit from Cap-Strapped NFL Teams

There are multiple NFL teams who are tight against or even over the cap that are expected to make some roster cuts. Who are the potential cap casualties around the league the Broncos need to keep an eye on?

BobMorris

by

jareal333

Report: Elway Shakes up Front Office Further, Parts Ways With Broncos' Analytics Guru Mitch Tanney

GM John Elway continues to shake up the Broncos' front office. How will Mitch Tanney's departure affect the team?

Chad Jensen

by

debil orange

Broncos are Waiting to Make a Decision on Garett Bolles' Fifth-Year Option; Here's Why

The Broncos are dragging their feet on making what many fans believe should be a no-brainer decision on Garett Bolles' fifth-year option. Why is the team forestalling a decision?

Nick Kendell

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Denver Broncos' Pre-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 3.0

With the Combine quickly approaching, draft boards are shifting. How could things shake out for the Broncos come draft day?

Erick Trickel

by

Bucky Bronco

A New Report Connects Cowboys' Free-Agent WR Amari Cooper to Broncos

The Cowboys might not be able to hold onto both Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. If Cooper hits the market, will the Broncos be interested? A new report might shed light.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos