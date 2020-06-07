As Broncos Reopen, Von Miller Offers up Advice to Roger Goodell Following Coronavirus Shutdown

Even in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has remained steadfast in his desire to keep the league open for business and the 2020 regular season on schedule. After issuing a mandate for teams to close facilities to employees, coaches, and players in late March, the next step in Goodell's challenging process will see coaches returning to team facilities.

In a memo sent by the commissioner and obtained by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, all teams' eligible employees can return to facilities as soon as June 5. The league memo contained a directive that the return to facilities was conditional and only sanctioned if individual teams have “received necessary permission from State and local governments to reopen its facility."

It comes as welcome news that the Denver Broncos have now received the go-ahead to begin accelerating their preparations for the 2020 season. The Broncos' Organized Team Activities have been entirely shifted onto digital platforms since the virus-induced lock-down.

Up to the point of Goodell's new memo, all NFL teams, including the Broncos, have been permitted to have 75 employees in-house, so now under the more relaxed restrictions that number will be increased to 100.

The Broncos, as an organization, have been made starkly aware of the dangers of COVID-19 ever since star LB Von Miller was diagnosed with the virus in mid-April. Since his recovery, the former Super Bowl MVP has been forthright when speaking about how best to minimize the risks of infection.

Miller even placed himself in the Commissioner’s shoes when he was interviewed by the Washington Post back in May, when he offered up some well-informed advice.

“If I was Commissioner Miller, I would take notes from other leagues that are starting before us,” Miller told Kent Babb. “We’ve got soccer coming up in Europe, and they’re going to do mass testing. That’s what we have to do. Every day we need to test all the players. It’s got to be part of the routine.”

Hopefully, Goodell takes heed because since Miller spoke out, the German Bundesliga (European Soccer) has made a successful return to action, albeit to empty stadiums thus far. A blueprint is already being laid down, and with both Spanish and Italian soccer leagues returning to play behind closed doors soon, which will provide even more information and guidance for the NFL to tap into.

Broncos' Head Coach Vic Fangio was the first through the door at UC Health Training Center this past Friday, according to multiple sources. Coach Fangio will be laying the groundwork for the planned return of his assistant coaches on Monday.

While an air of normalcy is now returning to Broncos HQ, it’s the beginning of a carefully managed return to work by the NFL. Further information contained within Goodell's memo points towards a safety-first approach.

In particular, the memo emphasizes the importance of protecting the most vulnerable members of team staff. Protocols for COVID-19 testing and seeking further medical attention have also been clearly laid out by the Commissioner in order to provide a crucial safety net.

“Particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions,” the NFL memo has strongly advised.

In many regards, the memo from the NFL's head office is simply underlining the need for individual teams to remain vigilant and on high alert ahead of the players returning to team facilities. With that in mind, the league has reiterated its intent to implement on-demand testing for all employees before it opts to throw the doors open across the board.

In order for the NFL to get back on the grid-iron, the league will need to remain focused on safety and study the results of the opening of other professional leagues that have managed to transition back to the playing field. For now, the staged return is fully underway with all eyes on the possibility of an 11th-hour Broncos' OTA session to whet the appetite ahead of training camp, which isn't scheduled to open until July 28.

