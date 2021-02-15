Broncos LT Garett Bolles Perfectly Trolls his Haters on Valentine's Day

Garett Bolles is coming off a whirlwind year. 2020 started off on a very sour note as the Denver Broncos opted not to exercise Bolles' fifth-year option, sending the signal loud and clear that he needs to shape up, put the kybosh on the holding penalties, or else he'd be gone.

Bolles took then-GM John Elway's message to heart, dedicating himself to improving his technique during a pandemic-erased offseason in which the offensive tackle could not participate in any on-field practice sessions with coaches. That dedication included the conscription of Bolles' wife, who helped him work on his pass sets and kick-slides in their kitchen.

Fast forward to the 2020 season, and Bolles arguably was the best left tackle in the NFL. He started off the campaign on impressive footing, not only avoiding the yellow laundry but simply displaying elite left tackle play game-to-game.

While Broncos Country held its breath early, waiting for the other shoe to drop, it never came. Bolles only continued his run of dominance and sustained it throughout the season. The Broncos rewarded him by extending him on a four-year deal worth $68 million.

The Broncos' 2017 first-rounder finished as the third highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL per Pro Football Focus, behind only San Francisco's Trent Williams and Green Bay's David Bakhtiari. Although Bolles was snubbed for the Pro Bowl, he was named second-team All-Pro.

Cut to February 14, 2021, and Bolles decided to have a little fun by trolling his haters (they still exist) on social media. Touche.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Those Bolles skeptics that exist will point to the NFL's all-time low in penalty flags thrown last year as the primary factor for his quantum leap. While there is some truth to that, anyone who studied the Broncos' tape could see that Bolles absolutely turned a corner.

It was genuine improvement. Credit to Broncos O-line coach Mike Munchak, who finally managed to get through to Bolles. It's also worth noting that 2020 represented the first time in Bolles' O-line career that he had the same position coach in back-to-back seasons, dating back to college.

Talent was never the issue with Bolles. This dude oozes it, which is what captivated the Broncos' so in 2017. It was always a between-the-ears obstacle and whatever the mitigating factors were to his rapid improvement, there's no denying that it happened.

The trick now will be sustaining that level of play year-over-year. If Bolles can do that, not only will he earn that contract and even more money down the road, but he could establish himself as a perennial top-5 left tackle in the game and stack those Pro Bowl/All-Pro accolades.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!