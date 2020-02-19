Broncos are Missing One Crucial Component in the LB Corps

Alexander Johnson and Todd Davis were solid as starters in 2019, but the Denver Broncos need more than better than solid from their linebackers. Both players are better run defenders with limitations in coverage, which means their skill-sets are not as complementary as the team would like.

The issues at the position grow when you factor in the importance of the linebacker position to fully run Vic Fangio's defense, as it is one of the most important roles in the scheme.

The Broncos need athleticism at the linebacker position and have lacked it for a while. Josey Jewell is a limited athlete, as are Davis and Johnson, while the best athlete of the bunch, is also a limited athlete.

The Broncos' linebacker corps lacks range, sideline-to-sideline speed, and the coverage ability needed in the modern NFL. Savvy opponents found ways to exploit Denver's shortcomings in these areas last year.

When it comes to finding a starter to plug in next to Johnson, the Broncos have to find someone that brings that skill-set. Johnson is very good in his role but there is still plenty of room for him to grow — mainly in dissecting plays and improving his reads.

This position is under the microscope because the Broncos' depth as it stands is concerning, to say the least.

Opportunities to Improve Abound

So where can Denver go to upgrade? Free agency will present a few good options with guys like Cleveland's Joe Schobert or the Rams' Corey Littleton — if the Broncos want to stay young.

If they're okay with getting a little older and wiser, there are a few other options available. The team's best bet to find that athletic cover linebacker with range would be in the NFL Draft. It isn’t a strong class, by any means, but there are plenty of options.

Akeem Davis-Gaither is one I have written about quite a bit, but Cameron Brown, Mykal Walker, David Woodward, Francis Bernard, Clay Johnston, Blake Lynch, Logan Wilson, Justin Strnad, and so many more, can and should be on the table for the Broncos.

That is, if the Broncos choose to go the draft route to fill the holes at the linebacker position. Check out the video above for the full story.

