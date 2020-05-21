Broncos Named as a Finalist for ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos were named one of four semifinalists for ESPN’s National Humanitarian Team of the Year Award. The award represents 'a sports club/team that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause.'

In its sixth year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will be combined with the ESPYs for the first time next month. Because they’re a semifinalist, the Broncos have been awarded a $25,000 grant along with fellow candidates the Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Sacramento Kings (NBA), and New York City FC (MLS).

The winner of the award will receive a $100,000 grant to benefit the team’s charitable causes. The Broncos and additional nominees will be featured on ESPN beginning on June 15, with the award winner being announced prime-time on June 21.

While it’s a distinguished honor for the Broncos to be a semifinalist for this 2020 award, community involvement has always been the top priority for the team. Late owner Pat Bowlen once said, “Nobody is going to care whether the team is worth a billion dollars or whatever. It’s more about how successful you were as an organization and as a team on the field and in the community.”

The Broncos are the only professional sports franchise to fully fund its own branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Since opening in 2003, the Broncos have supported more than 15,000 children with countless resources that allow them to thrive in a safe and friendly environment.

The team also supports a spring football program for students of the Denver and Aurora Public Schools. The program called 'Futures Football', provides high school coaching and football equipment while being completely funded by the Broncos.

Since 1997, the Broncos have also hosted Colorado’s largest community blood drive, in addition to annual donations and fundraisers for the American Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Association.

In response to the recent COVID19 pandemic, the Broncos recently made a commitment to fund 100,000 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies and hosted a drive for citizens to donate supplies for health-care providers. Since the pandemic began, the Broncos has contributed approximately $1 million to support charities including Colorado’s COVID Relief Fund.

Just as the Broncos organization stresses the significance of service, players also donate time and resources to the Denver community. Last season, 120 different Broncos players participated in voluntary community events.

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Notable charities from current Broncos include Von’s Vision, Von Sacks COVID [Von Miller], and [Bradley] Chubb Foundation. Safety Justin Simmons and his family recently donated $10,000 to the Denver Public Schools Foundation’s Food Security Fund.

Kicker Brandon McManus also pledged 20,000 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies through his Project McManus Foundation.

In the announcement of the finalists, ESPN’s article revealed that “since 2017, Broncos’ player service hours have increased by 79% to more than 1,750 hours across team and personal initiatives.”

In response to the Broncos being named a finalist, CEO Joe Ellis said, "We could not be more proud of the impactful work that our players, coaches, staff and partners do to benefit our community on a year-round basis. Most recently, our players have really stepped up to provide meaningful support during this tremendous time of need for so many affected by the coronavirus.”

While the Broncos are most deserving to win the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award, I'd like to think Mr. Bowlen would be proud to see his team serve, lead, and help heal the Denver community.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.