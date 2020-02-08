Mile High Huddle
Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur Speaks to What the Future Might Hold for QB Joe Flacco

Chad Jensen

Move over, Joe. There's a new sheriff in town. 

Drew Lock is the cock of the walk and the talk of the Mile High City. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco has become an afterthought. 

While technically still on the Denver Broncos' roster, Flacco has officially been usurped by Lock and to make matters worse for the veteran quarterback, he's poised to carry a massive cap charge in 2020 of $23.65 million. The Broncos can free up just over $10 million by cutting him and there's absolutely no reason to wait until June 1st to do so. 

It's not if, it's when. Moving on from Flacco is a matter of course for the Broncos and the worst-kept secret in town. That reality was evidenced by the way new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur talked about Flacco during his introductory press conference on Thursday. 

Shurmur utilized coach-speak to beg off the Flacco question initially, saying in general terms that he's excited to work with all the Broncos' players, intimating that he's not sure who's going to be here moving forward. When pressed on the issue with a follow-up question, Shurmur spoke to the body of work Flacco has produced throughout his NFL career, looking backward, as it were, instead of forward. 

“I think he’s had an outstanding career," Shurmur said. "I thought he did a lot of good things last year. Unfortunately, he was injured and couldn’t finish the season. Like I mentioned, he’s had an outstanding career.” 

It's only a matter of time before the Broncos will rip off the band-aid and declare the Flacco experiment a bust. The new league year doesn't start until March but there's nothing to preclude the Broncos from cutting bait sooner than later. 

GM John Elway might hold out hope that some quarterback-desperate team will be willing to trade for Flacco but looking at that cap hit, and the film he put up in eight starts for the Broncos last year, the front-office czar is unlikely to court an interested suitor. 

Shurmur's first presser as a Bronco was almost entirely consumed with Lock questions. When he wasn't talking about Lock, it was only to make the odd comment about one of his assistant coaches or another star skill-position player. 

The Broncos have anointed Lock as the guy and the former Missouri star is champing at the bit to dive into his first full NFL offseason as the incumbent, and working hand-in-glove with Shurmur and Mike Shula, do whatever it takes to 'secure the bag' for himself and the Broncos. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brew77
Brew77

The future holds one of two things for Flacco taking a tremendous pay cut and holding a clip board as a backup or like the rest of us watching the NFL from his couch. After the past 2 seasons of just horrendous QB play from Flacco I don’t believe any of us that could name one team that would bring him in as their starter. And since he has the personality of Debbie Downer I don’t envision him being part of any broadcast team. The best thing for Flacco to do is too follow Eli on the path of retirement while he still has a shred of his dignity the NFL has passed him by and its guys like Flacco that seem to be the last to come to that realization.

