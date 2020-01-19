Broncos OG Dalton Risner on Not Training for the Pro Bowl Right Now: 'I'm Pissed'

Dalton Risner is coming off a very impressive rookie campaign with the Denver Broncos, having started all 16 games at left guard. His performance earned him All-Rookie Team honors from both the Pro Football Writers of America and Pro Football Focus.

It's not enough for the Wiggins, CO, native.

"I am pissed I am not training for the Pro Bowl right now. I want to be an All-Pro. But more importantly, I want to help our team get back to the playoffs," Risner said via Denver 7's Troy Renck.

Risner wants to accomplish more in the NFL, both at the individual and team level. But it's not easy making the Pro Bowl as a rookie offensive lineman and it didn't help that Risner suffered an ankle in injury down the stretch that sapped him of a little of the consistency he showed through the first three-quarters of the season.

Risner was back in Wiggins to host an event at his high school cafeteria to thank his hometown for all of the support he received in his first year as a pro. 2019 represented a great step forward for Risner professionally, and the same can be said for the Broncos.

Although Denver finished with a losing record for the third-straight season, the Broncos won four of their final five games, once Risner's training camp roommate was inserted as the starting quarterback.

"Obviously, we wanted a better season," Risner told Renck. "But with the kind of teammates we have, with Von Miller and Courtland Sutton, so many guys, they want it badly. You can see how we are a team, how we support each other."

The Broncos have a tremendous young core. It was a big draw for newly-hired Pat Shurmur, who replaced Rich Scangarello as offensive coordinator last week.

Risner is obviously a big part of that core. He's already established himself as an emotional leader and it's fair to say that his presence next to Garett Bolles helped the beleaguered left tackle finally elevate his game down the stretch of last season.

As a Colorado native, Risner grew up as a massive Broncos fans with dreams of one day suiting up in the Orange and Blue. While he was still an NFL Draft prospect vying for a seat at the table during last year's Senior Bowl practices, he famously found Broncos GM Jon Elway on the sideline following a practice and approached him.

"My whole life I heard about John Elway. I grew up on the Denver Broncos. I saw him on the field and I wanted to run over and see him. I was talking to Mr. Steve Atwater, and someone was talking with John for like 10 minutes. I kept waiting," Risner told Renck. "And then Jon Gruden was yelling at me to get into the locker room. Finally, Elway was free and I ran over to him. I don't think I chest bumped him. I might have. I was huffing and puffing."

It obviously made an impression on Elway, as the Broncos would go on to select Risner with the No. 41 overall pick in round two of the draft. One pick later, Drew Lock was Denver's pick, as Elway had traded up into round two to secure the team's long-term quarterback.

"I think that Drew brings passion. He hasn't won a Super Bowl. The kid is hungry," Risner told Renck. "What is great about Drew is how he leads the team. Being down 14 in Kansas City in the snow, he never wavered. That really matters."

Risner is an exciting player who brings the intensity and passion to every snap. As a rookie, he was recognized among all NFL rookies and from the sounds of it, he's motivated to earn all-star accolades in his second year, while hopefully helping the Broncos finally challenge for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will send two players to the Pro Bowl — OLB Von Miller and WR Courtland Sutton. But the future is bright for the Wiggins Kid, which means it's doubly so for the Broncos.

