Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Elway Shakes up Front Office Further, Parts Ways With Broncos' Analytics Guru Mitch Tanney

Chad Jensen

Just a few weeks removed from firing cap wizard Mike Sullivan, GM John Elway has reportedly shaken up the Denver Broncos' front office again. 

Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos have "mutually" parted ways with Director of Football Analytics Mitch Tanney. Tanney originally joined the Broncos' front office back in 2015 and has spent the last five years helping the team to become one of the NFL's paragons of analytics. 

Where does that leave the Broncos' analytics department? Klis touched on that in his report. 

To replace the well-regarded Tanney, a source close to Elway said the team is expected to reshape its analytics department from within. Scott Flaska, who had been Tanney’s top assistant, could have an increased role. Flaska is respected in the analytics community, in particular among other NFL teams.

The Broncos’ analytics department also employs data scientist Emily Kuehler, a Stanford University graduate who joined the Broncos last season.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Although the exact nature of football analytics is a bit mercurial, one way that Tanney directly influenced the product on the field was on gamedays. If the Broncos faced a crucial fourth-down or two-point conversion decision, head coach Vic Fangio would radio up to Tanney, who would extract the odds of success based on the exact down and distance. 

And Fangio would take that information and make a split-second decision. For what it's worth, Fangio succeeded far more often than he failed in such circumstances last year. 

Klis did about as a good a job as is possible outlining what Tanney did in Denver for five years. 

Tanney had been the Broncos’ analytics guru the past five seasons. His job entailed providing objective research and analysis that influence football decisions for personnel executives (in particular evaluating draft prospects and free agents), coaches, trainers and strength-and-conditioning coaches.

Anyone who's watched the movie Moneyball understands how advanced analytics have reshaped American pro sports. The NFL has trended toward analytics over the last 10 years, as evidenced by the proliferation of outside organizations like Pro Football Focus and Football Outsiders. PFF, as an example, went from being a media-based subscription website to a resource some NFL front offices now utilize for personnel evaluation. 

Tape remains the No. 1 evaluation tool, but advanced analytics can help suss out the complete picture on any college prospect or even free-agent targets. It's becoming a way of life in the NFL and the Broncos have been one of the league's trailblazers in this department, thanks to Elway's vision and the work done by Tanney and his group. 

Only time will tell how Tanney's departure could affect the Broncos. Whereas the Broncos had an immediate replacement for the jettisoned Sullivan in former CAA player agent Rich Hurtado, if the team chooses to fill the spot vacated by Tanney, it sounds like it'll be Scott Flaska, Tanney's top assistant. 

Elway is expected to address the media on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Perhaps we'll get more context into his thought process with regard to Tanney's departure. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jareal333
jareal333

Based on the poor draft classes the Broncos have had I would say that analytics was not very useful.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Might not be an Option for Broncos in First Round; Here's why

Henry Ruggs III is the most common and popular pick in the ubiquitous mock drafts around the NFL but new information has come to light that has revealed a cold, hard possibility for Broncos fans.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Denver Broncos Free-Agent Rumor Mill Roundup: Pre-Combine Buzz

What does free agency have in store for the Broncos? It's time to sift through all rumors in one place.

Chad Jensen

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Report Sheds Light on What Future Holds for Broncos' DL Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris

Derek Wolfe is poised to hit unrestricted free agency. Thanks to a report from Pro Football Network, we might have a clearer picture on what the future holds for Wolfe.

Chad Jensen

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Potential Targets Broncos Could Exploit from Cap-Strapped NFL Teams

There are multiple NFL teams who are tight against or even over the cap that are expected to make some roster cuts. Who are the potential cap casualties around the league the Broncos need to keep an eye on?

BobMorris

by

jareal333

Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Combine Preview: Everything you Need to Know

The Broncos are at the Combine. What are team's needs, and who are the prospects the Broncos will be paying close attention to?

Chad Jensen

by

Jefffrey55

Denver Broncos' Pre-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 3.0

With the Combine quickly approaching, draft boards are shifting. How could things shake out for the Broncos come draft day?

Erick Trickel

by

Bucky Bronco

A New Report Connects Cowboys' Free-Agent WR Amari Cooper to Broncos

The Cowboys might not be able to hold onto both Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. If Cooper hits the market, will the Broncos be interested? A new report might shed light.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos Pegged As Likely Landing Spot for Saints' Free-Agent QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater is about to hit unrestricted free agency. What are the odds that he could land in Denver?

Chad Jensen

by

Tazz1974

NFL Combine Day 1: Winners & Losers from Weigh-ins, Measurements | QBs, WRs, TEs

When it comes to the QBs, WRs, and TEs, who were the biggest winners and losers from the day one measurements?

Erick Trickel

by

Bronco4life

Report: Broncos A Favorite to Acquire Lions' CB Darius Slay

The Lions are accepting calls for Darius Slay and the Broncos were reportedly close to acquiring him last fall. Could a new report shed light on the current state of negotiations?

Chad Jensen

by

Tazz1974