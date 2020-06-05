Broncos Players & Coaches Planning to Participate in Peaceful Protest at Colorado State Capitol on Saturday

With protests still ongoing throughout the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd at hands of Minneapolis police, the Denver Broncos' players and coaches have decided to get involved.

Led by players like Kareem Jackson and Von Miller, these Broncos are planning to use their platform beyond the digital sphere of social media to effectuate change.

According to multiple reports, these players and coaches plan to participate in a peaceful protest at the Colorado state capitol on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. — per KUSA's Mike Klis.

We've already seen Broncos' leaders like Justin Simmons attend and lead peaceful protests in a different part of the country. Last weekend, Simmons joined peaceful protesters near his hometown in Stuart, FL, and addressed the crowd asking for there to be no violence that day.

"Florida will be the difference today," Simmons told the crowd on hand in Stuart. "You will not have any violence. Martin County, Florida will be the difference. I hope everyone understands that. We have come way too far, okay? We are close. We need to stick together... All lives can't matter until black lives matter. All lives can't matter until black lives matter. We pledge our allegiance to the flag for freedom and justice for all and we do not have our justice, so let's understand that. But we will get it—not by force, okay? Not by force. I hope you guys understand that."

On Wednesday, Miller launched statement via a volley of tweets, espousing his view on the Black Lives Matter movement and the changes he hopes to see in the U.S.

"As a Black man in a place of relative privilege, it’s my responsibility to utilize my platform & bring awareness to the unjustified murders & injustices that all Black people have endured in America. Specifically, at the hands of the police—who are supposed to protect & serve, not hunt & destroy. While I support the nationwide protests because they are necessary & I understand our people’s pain, the value of our lives can’t be relegated to a moment in time. We need actual changes implemented across the board in order to dismantle systemic racism. Our anger is justified, and we will not be silenced or pacified. If you consider yourself an ally, it’s time to have tough conversations with your fellow man because the responsibility of deconstructing bigotry doesn’t fall on those burdened by it. Black Lives Matter. Black men’s lives matter. Black women’s lives matter. All lives can’t matter if they don’t. Be safe, everybody. And if there’s any way I can do more to amplify the cause on my platform, please let me know & I will."

It's great to see these Broncos take an active role beyond social media to utilize their sacrosanct First Amendment rights to peacefully protest these issues, and to use their platform as NFL players in a positive and uplifting way.

