Broncos Way-Too-Early Post-Draft 53-Man Roster Projection

The roster-building segments on the NFL calendar have come and gone. NFL free agency and the draft are both in the books.

The Denver Broncos added a lot of new faces into the roster equation and only time will tell how the roster math adds up. Several players — and frankly, several position groups — have been put on notice by this front office.

Be ready to compete.

That's the message. The Broncos' roster will look drastically different than it did last year. No Joe Flacco, no Derek Wolfe, or Chris Harris, Jr.

With the NFL schedule-makers expected to release 2020's sequence of games soon, and with the draft in the books, join me as I take a stab at predicting how the Broncos' 53-man roster could take shape a few months from now.

Quarterbacks (2)

Players: Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel

Analysis: If possible, the Broncos under Vic Fangio would seem to prefer going light at QB so as to open up spots elsewhere. With the new rule allowing two practice-squad players to be temporarily activated on gameday, that loosens up the considerations for Brett Rypien.

Running Backs (3)

Players: Phillip Lindsay, Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman

Analysis: With no fullback to increase the RB sum, I see the Broncos going light at RB in 2020. However, don't sleep on the possibility of undrafted rookie LeVante Bellamy to scratch and claw his way onto the 53.

Wide Receivers (5)

Players: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton

Analysis: With Hamler bringing PR/KR versatility, Diontae Spencer's days could be numbered. NFL coaches always look for any opportunity to kill two birds with one stone and playing Hamler at returner would do just that and open up a roster spot elsewhere. Juwann Winfree (2019) and Tyrie Cleveland (2020) are two recently-drafted WRs who spend the year on the PS.

Tight Ends (4)

Players: Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Nick Vannett, Andrew Beck

Analysis: Alas, the signing of Vannett and drafting of Albert O. has grim implications for Jeff Heuerman and Troy Fumagalli. And barring a miraculous recovery, I simply can't see Jake Butt suddenly vanquishing the injury bug to a point where he can out-play Beck.

Offensive Line (9)

Players: Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Ja’Wuan James, Elijah Wilkinson, Netane Muti, Patrick Morris, Austin Schlottmann

Analysis: This one is relatively cut and dry. Barring a late-summer addition at offensive tackle, this is a pretty safe projection for the OL this year.

Defensive Line (7)

Players: Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker, McTelvin Agim, Christian Covington

Analysis: Walker lives to fight one more day and it being a contract year, the Broncos err on the side of his potential and an uncanny knack for being around the ball when he's on the field.

Outside Linebackers (5)

Players: Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Jeremiah Attaochu, Derrek Tuszka, Malik Reed

Analysis: Originally, I had Justin Hollins beating out Reed but at no point in 2019 did the fifth-rounder look like things clicked. Meanwhile, Reed really helped the Broncos initially overcome the loss of Chubb before he hit the rookie wall down the stretch. The seventh-rounder Tuszka could end up being interchanged with Hollins when the dust settles. I'd err on the side of potential and to me, Tuszka has Hollins beaten in this department.

Inside Linebackers (5)

Players: Todd Davis, Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Joseph Jones

Analysis: Another pretty obvious prediction. Josh Watson is the odd man out.

Cornerbacks (6)

Players: A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, De’Vante Bausby, Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey, Isaac Yiadom

Analysis: That's right, I have the undrafted rookie Bassey beating out the likes of Davontae Harris and Duke Dawson. That's how I see it today but if one of them proves Vic Fangio right and takes a quantum leap forward in 2020, this prediction could be proven wrong in retrospect.

Safties (4)

Players: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Douglas Coleman, Trey Marshall

Analysis: Another UDFA makes the 53 in Coleman. He's a quintessential Fangio DB and I wouldn't be surprised to see him take over the Will Parks role at some point during the 2020 season.

Specialists (3)

Players: Brandon McManus (PK), Sam Martin (P), Jacob Bobenmoyer (LS)

Analysis: Self-explanatory.

How do you see the 53-man roster shaping up? Sound off in the comment section below.

