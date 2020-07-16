Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Push Back Rookie Report Date for Training Camp

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos plan on kicking off training camp on July 28. That is, if the league and NFLPA can come to an agreement on the unique conditions of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus. 

Vic Fangio and the Broncos coaches reported back to the UC Health Training Center on Tuesday, July 14. The plan was for the rookie class to report on July 21 but according a new report from KUSA's Mike Klis, that date has been pushed back by two days. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

"Broncos rookie camp report date was changed (a while ago) from July 21 to July 23, or week from today. Providing league doesn’t delay things, that is," Klis tweeted. 

On Tuesday, the Broncos sent out a letter to season ticket holders, explaining how the 2020 season will be handled from an attendance perspective and what safety adjustments the team has made to Empower Field at Mile High, along with the requisite protocols for attending in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. 

Masks will be required and the Broncos will offer limited capacity in their stadium that seats 76,125. Read here for more info on that letter. 

The Broncos are planning on moving forward with a season but players' union wants a few concessions met by the owners before jumping in with both feet. There's no reason to think both sides won't come to an agreement to play out the 2020 season. 

Meanwhile, the Broncos will have to wait a couple extra days before hosting their rookies on-site for the first time this year. That date will be July 23 and for most fans, it can't get here soon enough. 

The Broncos still haven't signed even one rookie draft pick, including first-rounder Jerry Jeudy. Expect those dominoes to fall in the coming week. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Franchise Tag Deadline Passes: Justin Simmons, Broncos 'Agree to Disagree'

Justin Simmons and the Broncos weren't able to come to an accord on a long-term deal ahead of the franchise-tag deadline.

Chad Jensen

by

Tommy108

Tyrann Mathieu Blasts Broncos for their Handling of Justin Simmons Contract Situation

He might be a Division rival but the Honey Badger cannot believe the Broncos are dragging their feet with Justin Simmons.

Chad Jensen

by

Tommy108

Broncos' Noah Fant Led All NFL Tight Ends in Crucial Stat Category

Noah Fant was productive for the Broncos as a rookie last year. But this one stat area in which he finished No. 1 in the NFL could be a harbinger of big things to come.

BobMorris

by

smilinassassin

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jerry Jeudy | WR

The Broncos felt fortunate to land the No. 1 wide receiver on their draft board at pick 15. But what does Jerry Jeudy bring to the table and how will he impact in 2020?

Erick Trickel

by

smilinassassin

Broncos All-Time LB Randy Gradishar Shares True Thoughts on Fangio's Defense Heading into Year 2

As arguably the greatest linebacker to ever don the Orange and Blue, Randy Gradishar shared his expert opinion on the Broncos' defensive outlook heading into Vic Fangio's second year in Denver.

KeithCummings

by

SpokaneBronco

Unique Stat Reveals Drew Lock's Elite Ability to Evade Sacks

Drew Lock was much more elusive than you probably thought. The advanced analytics tell a eyebrow-raising tale.

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

ESPN Ranking of Broncos' Offensive Weapons Shows Just how Far They've Come

After leapfrogging half the league in ESPN's rankings, the Broncos are loaded for bear on this hunt in 2020.

Chad Jensen

by

Kebby77

Will Broncos & Justin Simmons Get a Multi-Year Extension Done Ahead of Deadline? Report: 'Doesn't Look Good'

The tea leaves indicate Justin Simmons will play on his one-year franchise tag in 2020.

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

NFL.com Explains why Broncos LB Bradley Chubb Will Make Pro Bowl This Year

What does the future hold for Bradley Chubb? Perhaps a Pro Bowl nod.

Chad Jensen

by

Jimrichard

Stat Proves Broncos' Drafting Among NFL's Best

Even fans had no idea the Broncos had been this good in the draft of late.

Chad Jensen

by

kormathaw1