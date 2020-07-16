Broncos Push Back Rookie Report Date for Training Camp

The Denver Broncos plan on kicking off training camp on July 28. That is, if the league and NFLPA can come to an agreement on the unique conditions of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.

Vic Fangio and the Broncos coaches reported back to the UC Health Training Center on Tuesday, July 14. The plan was for the rookie class to report on July 21 but according a new report from KUSA's Mike Klis, that date has been pushed back by two days.

"Broncos rookie camp report date was changed (a while ago) from July 21 to July 23, or week from today. Providing league doesn’t delay things, that is," Klis tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Broncos sent out a letter to season ticket holders, explaining how the 2020 season will be handled from an attendance perspective and what safety adjustments the team has made to Empower Field at Mile High, along with the requisite protocols for attending in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

Masks will be required and the Broncos will offer limited capacity in their stadium that seats 76,125. Read here for more info on that letter.

The Broncos are planning on moving forward with a season but players' union wants a few concessions met by the owners before jumping in with both feet. There's no reason to think both sides won't come to an agreement to play out the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will have to wait a couple extra days before hosting their rookies on-site for the first time this year. That date will be July 23 and for most fans, it can't get here soon enough.

The Broncos still haven't signed even one rookie draft pick, including first-rounder Jerry Jeudy. Expect those dominoes to fall in the coming week.

