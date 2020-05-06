Drew Lock Dishes on Why Shurmur's Offense Better Plays to His Strengths as a QB

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos held a virtual press conference featuring quarterback Drew Lock and defensive back Kareem Jackson.

Lock heads into his second year in Denver and his first offseason as the Broncos' incumbent starter at QB. In the last five games of 2019, he led the Broncos to a 4-1 finish as the starter, finishing with a 64.1 completion percentage, 1,020 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions, while throwing in 72 rushing yards.

For Jackson, this will also be his second year as a Bronco after inking a three-year, $33 million contract with $23M guaranteed last year. In 2019, he started 13 games logging 71 tackles (48 solo), four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, and even scored a touchdown on a fumble return.

GM John Elway and Head Coach Vic Fangio have supplemented the roster on both offense and defense in free agency and the draft. With splashy personnel moves and an abundance of talent, there’s an expectation for Denver to win games in 2020.

Here are four takeaways from what we learned from Lock and Jackson on Tuesday.

Lock Relishing Opportunity to 'Press' the Ball in Shurmur's New Scheme

Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur was hired by Elway and Fangio to maximize Lock’s talent and strengths. Shurmur operates the spread-offense, something that Lock is familiar with from his days at Missouri, which utilizes the 11-personnel (3 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB) grouping to create spacing and mismatches in various positions of the field.

In the NFL Draft, the Broncos selected Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy in the first round and Penn State’s KJ Hamler in the second. By opting to go offense, specifically WR, in the first two rounds, Elway has gifted Lock with route running, speed and talent. The two rookies will join Pro Bowl WR Courtland Sutton, former first-round TE Noah Fant, and Pro Bowl RB duo Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay in Lock’s offense.

Lock was asked about the differences between Shurmur’s offense this year and ex-OC Rich Scangarello’s scheme in 2019 and perhaps why the change in philosophy bodes well for him in year two.

“I think with this offense, there’s definitely more of the possibility on just regular downs— not actually full play-action, to throw it deep," Lock said. "There’s more possibilities for us to press the ball downfield, which I think definitely plays into my strengths and will play into (the strengths of) the receivers that we have on this team now.”

Lock zeroed in on the autonomy Shurmur's scheme provides him from a decision-making perspective on the field.

“Being able to fly down the field and giving me options to change a curl route to a go route if we get man [coverage]," Lock said. "Just certain things like that to where I think we’ll be able to press the ball downfield a little more than what we did last year.”

Lock Looking to Prove Elway Right

DenverBroncos.com

The start of Lock’s NFL career hardly began the way he dreamed. Instead of hearing his name called in the first round of the 2019 draft, he had to wait until day two when Denver would trade up to No. 42 to select him.

He was then able to gain some momentum for the backup QB position in training camp, before he suffered a thumb injury in preseason Game 3 that would sideline him for 10 weeks.

After gaining the respect of his coaches and teammates — based on his preparation during his recovery — Lock finally debuted for the Broncos on December 1 against the division-rival L.A. Chargers. He became the sixth rookie QB to win his debut in team history and provide a shot in the arm of a team who had one just three games when he entered the fray in Week 13.

In addition to bolstering the WR room, Elway signed free-agent OG Graham Glasgow and drafted LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry in round three. Cushenberry is expected to be the Broncos' day-one starter at center in between Glasgow and LG Dalton Risner.

On Tuesday, Lock said that he understood the expectations that come with being a QB in Denver in reply to an apt question by NFL Network's James Palmer.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about quarterbacks in Denver," Lock said. "Peyton was the man there. We’ve had some good ones... I want to be that steady guy for John and show everybody that he drafted the right quarterback.”

That's what jumped out with regard to Lock's remarks. Let's shift gears and focus on what Jackson had to say.

Jackson Wants Simmons to get Paid

One of the biggest components to Fangio’s defense is the communication in the secondary. After playing together for the first time in 2019, Jackson and Justin Simmons combined for 164 tackles, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

While many project the safety duo to quarterback the Broncos’ secondary, Simmons is in contract negotiations with Denver after receiving the franchise tag in March.

Prior to the draft, Elway revealed that contract negotiations were in full swing as the Broncos and Simmons maneuver through the offseason. The two sides have until the July 15th deadline to finalize a deal.

Barring an accord, Simmons would play the 2020 season under the franchise tag designation which would pay him $11.545M. Suffice to say, Jackson is pulling for his teammate to garner a multi-year deal from the Broncos.

"I think everybody on this call right now thinks he should get paid,” Jackson said.

The two have already forged a fast friendship and have stayed in constant communication throughout the offseason and this year's unique social-distancing challenges.

“Justin is one of the guys I talk to pretty much every day," Jackson said. "Me and him have a great relationship outside of football.”

With negotiations ongoing, you never know how it can affect the chemistry between player and team. After all, following Super Bowl 50, things got a little heated and touchy between Elway and Von Miller in the public arena.

“He’s in great spirits," Jackson revealed of Simmons "He’s definitely one of those guys who’s the heart and soul of our defense. He’s a leader and he’s great in the locker room. But, he’s in great spirits, and I just hope they get a deal done for him.”

Jackson Focused on Playing Safety Only

Jackson’s versatility in Houston playing boundary corner, nickel, and safety made him a sought-after prospect for Fangio's cerebral scheme. Last season, free-agent CB Bryce Callahan was immediately sidelined before he could debut as a Bronco due to a reaggravated foot injury during training camp.

In addition to Callahan, CB De’Vante Bausby was lost for the season in Week 5 with a neck injury, and contract negotiations with then-Bronco Chris Harris, Jr. were on shaky terms. These circumstances forced Jackson to prepare to play both corner and safety during the offseason, training camp, and mid-season.

However, Jackson would prefer to stay at safety and focus on one thing. On Tuesday, Jackson was asked about the advantages of having a designated position.

“It’s going to help me out a lot," Jackson said. "Now that I can just lock in on safety and getting better at different things. Obviously, I know the defense and the calls, but for me it’s about taking that next step.”

Fangio is a detail-oriented coach, both from a teaching and tactical perspective. It requires players to have the same propensity and for those who embrace it, traditionally, it pays dividends.

“It’s about paying attention to the little things," Jackson said. "The little details that can help me take my game to another next level and possibly help some other guys around me.”

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.