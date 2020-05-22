QB Drew Lock has Begun Organizing Throwing Sessions in Colorado With his Receivers per Report

For the better part of the last two months, Denver Broncos' second-year quarterback Drew Lock has been sequestered at his parents' house outside of Kansas City, Missouri. Like all Americans, Lock had to roll with the punches of being quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic that shut down an entire country.

Biding his time until he deemed it "socially responsible", Lock finally returned to the Mile High City within the last week or so in order to be within close enough proximity with his teammates that he could begin working out alongside them.

As an organization, the Broncos are beginning the process of opening up their UC Health Training Center facilities with an eye toward protecting against the virulence of the virus. GM John Elway, along with other front-office executives and various team employees, are expected to return as soon as May 25 to team facilities.

The players and coaches, however, won't be allowed to return until the NFL gives the green light to all 32 clubs. While the state of Colorado under Governor Jared Polis has rubberstamped the Broncos' ability to return to football activities at Dove Valley, not all states have done the same, including some states where NFL teams are headquartered. Until all NFL teams have the okay to return, no NFL teams will be allowed to bring coaches and players back to maintain "competitive balance".

So what's a guy like Lock to do? He's already missed out on his offseason plans to organize throwing sessions with his receivers, as well as the physical football component of Phase 1 of the Broncos' Offseason Training Program.

The answer is, Lock has begun throwing with his receivers away from the team practice facilities. According to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, and other reports, Lock has gotten that particular ball rolling.

While we don't yet know exactly which receivers Lock has been able to connect with for throwing sessions, it's a positive step in the right direction. Hopefully, some of those receivers will have included rookies like first-rounder Jerry Jeudy and second-rounder KJ Hamler — both of whom figure to be significant contributors in the Broncos' 2020 offense under new coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Throw in Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton and 2019 first-round tight end Noah Fant, and the hope is that Lock will soon have the band fully back together. One would think, with how much Coach Shurmur likes throwing to running backs out of the backfield, that collection of 'receivers' also will include at some point Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon.

With the threat of the coronavirus beginning to dissipate, Lock is applying what advice he gleaned from Peyton Manning on how to maximize the offseason with an eye toward starting off the 2020 season on the right foot. Lock has been unable to apply these lessons because of mandated quarantine protocols across the country so here's to hoping he and his teammates are able to make up for lost time.

As it stands, the Broncos have held to their plan to open training camp on July 28 or 29. Barring any setback in the country's ability to heal from this health and economic catastrophe, the NFL season is expected to go on in some form this fall. Lock and company had better do what they can to be ready to compete in that eventuality.

