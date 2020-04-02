Mile High Huddle
Drew Lock has Insightful Reaction to Melvin Gordon Joining Phillip Lindsay in Broncos' Backfield

Chad Jensen

Whether you liked or hated the Melvin Gordon signing, most fans can agree that his presence in the Denver Broncos' running back stable upgrades the group. That's not a slight against anyone, especially Phillip Lindsay. 

The one talking point we've heard consistently from Broncos' HQ since the Gordon signing is that this rushing attack is now going to be a dangerous one-two punch including Lindsay. Between the two backs, there are seven years of NFL experience and three Pro Bowl nods. 

Lindsay has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons (back-to-back) while Gordon has one (three yards away from two). The Broncos absolutely paid for the privilege but undoubtedly, this RB duo has the chance to be special. 

That's the message Broncos' QB Drew Lock had for fans in a conversation with Phil Milani of the team website. When asked whether the Gordon addition will be good for Lindsay, Lock dropped an insightful quote while also infusing a little levity into the topic. 

“I mean, it’s like, Michael [Jordan] needed Scotty Pippen, right? We all need a little help here and there and that’ll be good for us in the passing game, too," Lock said. 

How many running back rooms can be compared to one of the all-time pro sports partnerships like Jordan/Pippen? That's a savvy way to defuse a tense topic in Broncos Country, especially coming from a second-year QB. 

As good of a runner as Gordon is, what he really adds to the Broncos' RB room out of the gates is soft hands and a developed skill-set as a receiver out of the backfield. New OC Pat Shurmur likes to scheme touches to the RBs and combined with the threatening rushing ability of both Lindsay and Gordon, the way Lock sees it, it could have a trickle-down effect on guys like Courtland Sutton on the outside in the passing game. 

"Talk about guys double-teaming Courtland," Lock said. "You’re going to have to load the box with our running backs that we have this year, and try to stop our run game which will help free up Courtland and other guys on the outside.”

Obviously, based on his NFL resume, one of the first things people think of when Gordon's name comes up is the fact that he's a former first-round draft pick out of Wisconsin. Usually, the second thing is that he's a two-time Pro Bowler. 

Lock definitely recognized Gordon's all-star reputation but really focused in on his new teammate's receiving chops. 

“Yeah, a two-time Pro Bowler," Lock said. "That’s going to be a nasty one-two punch with him and Phil. I think just being able to have guys that can bounce it (outside) like Phillip can—I know Melvin can do the same. Good hands out of the backfield—I say good? Great hands out of the backfield."

Lock also believes that Gordon's 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame is going to be very advantageous in short-yardage situations while also being a really good teammate. 

"Being able to pound it on third-and-short, fourth-and-short," Lock said. "Being able to trust a big, heavy-bodied guy to go get that first down for us. I think he’s also going to be a good teammate guy, just from when I’ve been talking to him. A couple of text messages that we’ve had, it seems like we’re going to have a good little relationship.”

Gordon's arrival in Denver is replete with implications for Lindsay, but they're not all negative. At worst, it'll bring out the best in both of them as competitors, while perhaps helping to preserve Lindsay's 5-foot-8, 190-pound frame from injury. 

Lindsay has already laid down the gauntlet, in the professional sense, making it clear that the's not going to just let someone come in and take his job as RB1 away from him. By the time the dust settles on Lindsay and Gordon's competition for the lion's share of touches, my bet is that Broncos fans will be feeling really good about where the team's rushing attack lies. 

This is now an RB stable as deep, dynamic and well-rounded as any in the NFL, especially when you throw in Royce Freeman who is just two years removed from entering the league as a Broncos' third-round pick. We could see Gordon's arrival have a galvanizing effect on Freeman's play, as well.

However it shakes out, one thing is clear; Lock is happy about the Gordon signing and recognizes what it can do for the Broncos' offense. Instead of focusing on the negative aspect of Gordon out-earning Lindsay by nearly 10x this coming season, maybe we should all try to view the issue more in line with Lock's perspective and the way it should improve the Broncos' offense overall.  

