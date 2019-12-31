Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Joe Flacco Addresses Whether he's Willing to Stick Around Denver to Backup Lock

Chad Jensen

2019 didn't turn out the way Joe Flacco or the Denver Broncos envisioned it would. The Broncos acquired Flacco via Baltimore in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick l. 

After Flacco went 2-6 as a starter, posting a 6-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the general feeling around the Mile High City is, 'Gee, wish we had that fourth-rounder back'. 

In his 12th year, Flacco was a shell of his former self and frankly, not the type of leader this young Broncos roster needed. He epitomized the 'pocket statue', which put additional pressure on the already beleaguered Broncos' offensive tackles. 

GM John Elway thought Flacco was still in his 'prime' years. That turned out to be a farcical notion. 

In Week 8, the Broncos blew a fourth-quarter lead on the road at Indianapolis and lost 15-13. Afterward, Flacco was critical of the coaches' decision-making in-game. 

We learned the next morning that the veteran QB had a neck injury and within a few short days, the Flacco era was done in Denver. Notwithstanding his neck prognosis, Flacco wants to continue to play in the NFL and in a perfect world, he'd like to stay in Denver. 

But would he be willing to stick around as a backup to Drew Lock? That's half of the question. 

“Like I said, I’m probably a little bit more worried about other things at this point," Flacco said on Monday as the Broncos cleared out their lockers. "If that’s what it has to be, then—I want to play football. If that’s what it has to be, whether it’s here or wherever, if that’s what it’s going to take for me to get back in and start playing again, then yeah. I’ll go that route, but you never know what’s going to happen in the next couple of months.”

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It sounds like Flacco has accepted that if he wants to continue to play in the NFL, it'll have to be as a backup. His days as the 'understood' quarterback going into a season are over. 

The second-half to the question is this; would Flacco be willing to take a significantly reduced contract in order to stick around in Denver? If he is, there's a good chance the Broncos would be interested. 

If he's not, well, then hit the bricks. Flacco's base salary balloons up to $20.25 million in 2020. There's literally not a snowball's chance in H-E-double-hockey sticks that Denver will be willing to pay him that money. Not even half of it. 

Which likely means, for the sake of pride, Flacco will part ways with the Broncos and at least test the waters of free agency to see if there's any QB-desperate team willing to make him a band-aid starter. 

In the likely event of Flacco finding a bear market for his services, the next logical leap is to seek a backup's contract. For what it's worth, Lock himself credited Flacco for helping him to navigate the pitfalls of his rookie season. Flacco could see a working relationship with Lock continuing. 

“Of course," Flacco said. "I think Drew showed a lot about what he did the last few weeks of the season. He didn’t have a ton of experience, wasn’t able to practice and was still able to come in and play solid. I’ll honestly look into those things and think about those things when I have to. For now, I’m just kind of focused on working out, getting as healthy as I can and seeing what happens.”

Considering that Lock went 4-1 as a starter, the Broncos have anointed him the guy heading into 2020 but haven't publicly telegraphed what their intentions with Flacco are. But it doesn't take a football genius to divine what's likely to happen next. 

“We haven’t gotten into that yet, but we’ll look at that and see what’s best," Elway said in his end-of-season presser alongside Vic Fangio. "Obviously, we’re going to take some time. This year we’ll do it a little bit different than we’ve done in the past. We’re going to wait for our own team evaluations for a month. We’re going to get away from it. The coaches will look at it. The personnel side will look at it, get together early February and really get a good objective view of what our team’s going to look like next year and what we need to do. I think that’s why we’ll take the time and evaluate everything. Obviously, Joe will be one of those that we’ll look at and we’ll see his situation.”

For now, Flacco is focused on rehab and eventually getting another MRI in about a month to determine whether he'll be physically able to continue his playing career. The new league year doesn't start until March, so he's got some time to figure out his next move. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brew77
Brew77

Sorry but Flacco won’t be the backup in Denver like you said in the article once the Broncos slash that 20 million down to about 2 or 3 he will start singing a different tune than he is now. Both he and Eli Manning need to come to the hard conclusion their days in the NFL are over. The most likely backup next season would be Brandon Allen he did a fine job this year in relief and gives the Broncos a better chance to win if something did happen to a Lock. We have all seen what Flacco is and another year under his belt is not going to make him any better there might be a chance for him to be a backup somewhere although I doubt it but definitely not in Denver.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 17

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog OAKvsDEN. Can Drew Lock punctuate his rookie season with a fourth win?

Report: Broncos Offered Chris Harris, Jr. 3-Year, $36M Extension Ahead of Trade Deadline

Chad Jensen

The Broncos tried to get Chris Harris, Jr. extended during the season. He wasn't having it.

Report: John Elway to Return as Broncos GM for 10th Season

Chad Jensen

John Elway isn't going anywhere any time soon.

John Elway Crowns Drew Lock as Broncos’ Starting QB for 2020

Zack Kelberman

Drew Lock is the guy.

Lock Reveals How Peyton Manning Helped Him Through First Five Starts

Chad Jensen

Peyton Manning still has an interest in helping the Denver Broncos, even if it means mentoring the young Drew Lock.

5 Under-the-Radar Free Agents for Broncos to Target

Erick Trickel

The best part is, these free agents are unlikely to command max contracts on the open market.

Chris Harris, Jr. Sounds Ready to Say Goodbye to the Broncos

KeithCummings

Chris Harris, Jr. is about to hit the open waters of unrestricted free agency for the first time in his NFL career.

Here's Why Elway Felt Confident Naming Drew Lock Broncos' 2020 Starter

Erick Trickel

Drew Lock has been named the Broncos' starting QB heading into 2020. Considering where he started from, what exactly did he do over his five-game audition to win over John Elway?

Broncos Sign 15 Futures Players, Claim NT Joel Heath off Waivers

Chad Jensen

The Broncos got to work on building their 2020 roster on New Years Eve.

Examining Whether DaeSean Hamilton's Late-Season Emergence Takes WR2 off Broncos' Draft Board

Nick Kendell

DaeSean Hamilton played very well down the stretch for Denver but was it enough to forsake the explosive talent available in the 2020 draft class?