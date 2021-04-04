3 QB Trade Targets for Broncos Revealed

If the Broncos want to provide Drew Lock with some competitive anxiety and really push to bring out the best in him, the NFL trade market offers up a trio of intriguing options.

There is a growing consensus that Drew Lock will not be handed the keys to the Denver Broncos offense again this year. Whatever happens, Lock will have to battle to keep the starting quarterback position.

With the quality free-agent quarterbacks being snatched off the board, Broncos GM George Paton will have to explore trade options as the team may have missed the window to acquire top signal-caller talent. Paton is now drilling in a free-agent QB dry hole.

Gone are veterans like Andy Dalton to the Chicago Bears, Tyrod Taylor to the Houston Texans, and the wily Ryan Fitzpatrick to the Washington Football Team. Signing one of those veterans would have provided the Broncos added talent, competition, and leadership in the quarterback room.

GMs around the league are moving fast to lock down their franchise quarterback through the NFL draft. Look at the San Francisco 49ers, who traded the No. 14 pick to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 overall selection.

The Niners sacrificed a truckload of draft picks but secured their ability to select their long-term quarterback. Paton’s competitors are building walls around the top quarterback talent in the draft.

Perhaps the Broncos GM delays are due to stockpiling resources to make a play for Houston's Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, with Watson's recent allegations of sexual misconduct coming to light, his potential acquisition is on ice.

Now the Broncos must refocus their energy on trade possibilities to find competition for Lock. Here are two guys who could come in a push Lock.

Gardner Minshew | Jacksonville Jaguars

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew started 20 games for the Jaguars and is likely to be available for trade, based on the buzz. The Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft and are primed to select highly-touted Clemson quarterback Trever Lawrence.

Minshew, the 2019 sixth-rounder out of Washington State, possesses the talent to stir Lock's competitive juices. The Broncos coaches would see a rigorous training camp battle for the starting position.

The 6-foot-1 Minshew has the athletic ability to extend plays with his legs but his arm strength is average at best. Consequently, he excels at short-to-intermediate throws.

Known for his eccentric mustache and mullet, Minshew is a fiery competitor who possesses a 'never say die' mentality. With a projected cap hit of $1 million per year, he is an affordable option.

Nick Foles | Chicago Bears

Mike Dinovo/USA Today Sports

Another option is Foles, best known for the 'Philly Special' touchdown in Super Bowl LII. Foles was a third-round pick out of Arizona by Philadelphia back in 2012 and has a career passer rating of 87.1.

He is an experienced veteran that has played for five NFL teams. The 6-foot-5, 234-pound QB is a pure pocket passer. His towering strength is his ability to process information and diagnosis defensive formations. But defensive coordinators do not fear his ability to gain yards with his feet.

Foles has battled through injuries over his career. His experience in multiple offenses and his skill-set would provide Lock both competition and a mentor.

Foles has a connection with the Broncos' coaches which is why rumors have swirled around him landing in Denver. Offensive coordinator Pat Shumer and presided over Foles' Pro Bowl season in 2013 and coached him for two seasons.

Teddy Bridgewater | Carolina Panthers

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Bridgewater the 2014 first-round pick by Minnesota out of Louisville and is a player Paton is familiar with. Paton played a key role in drafting him to the Vikings.

Bridgewater is the Panthers' current starting QB and is likely to be made available if Carolina maneuvers and lands a signal-caller in the top-10 of the draft. There are rumors that ownership is looking for more dynamic player.

Acquiring Bridgewater would provide the Broncos at a credible option to compete for the top spot with Lock. Bridgewater plays the position conservatively.

He does not create self-inflicted turnovers and is an excellent short-to-medium thrower. But defensive coordinators do not fear his deep ball. Bridgewater posses some traits that Lock could model, though.

Bottom Line

Over the last few weeks, the Broncos organization has infused much needed talent on defensive side of the ball. But Paton’s GM rivals have prioritized finding their franchise quarterback as teams have maneuvered to secure a QB at the top of the draft, perhaps leaving the quarterback cupboards bare.

Paton is going to have to go grocery shopping soon to find a veteran that will push Lock towards fulfilling his potential and it might require giving up some mid-to-late-round draft capital in the process.

