Broncos' RB Phillip Lindsay Undergoes Offseason Wrist Surgery: Report

KeithCummings

Denver Broncos' star running back Phillip Lindsay is already well-known and respected for his toughness. The steely resolve of Denver’s back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher will be further tested with the news that Lindsay again went under the surgeon’s knife this week to repair his right wrist.

Lindsay originally suffered the injury in Week 16 of the 2018 season vs. the Oakland Raiders, which ended his Pro Bowl rookie campaign early. On a positive note, this recent surgery is far less extensive than it was in 2018 and has been described by 9NEWS' Mike Klis as a “simple, clean up arthroscopic procedure”.

If the injury was bothering the local boy during the 2019 season, he didn’t show much sign of it, apart from a dropped pass here and there perhaps. The 'Colorado Kid' eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground again and didn’t cough up a fumble once. In fact, in 486 NFL touches, Lindsay is yet to fumble. 

Number 30 will be camped at Dove Valley, focusing on his rehab to ensure that he will be a fully active participant when his teammates return in April for offseason workouts. Getting his body in for a service tune-up appears to have been designed to not overly hamper his schedule, judging by the timing of his procedure.

Fans might point to the Broncos' stubborn use of Lindsay as a battering ram between the tackles by now-fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello as a reason for the extra wear and tear on his tires, but in truth, it’s common place for NFL players to visit the surgeon during the offseason. Still, considering his relatively diminutive size, the team would be wise not to push its luck with regard to his durability. 

Lindsay’s role may well change in Pat Shurmur’s new offensive scheme with an increased emphasis on pass catching, so getting the tools of the trade in top condition is now of the utmost priority for the 25-year-old. Having battled through intensive rehabilitation after a high school  knee injury, Lindsay is acquainted with what’s required to get back on track.

Hopefully, Lindsay's biggest future concern will be securing a contract extension while having to sport a cast on his hand. That’s if GM John Elway decides to loosen up the purse strings and pay his undrafted success story, as has been recently rumored. 

Proving that he is back to full capacity will no doubt only improve the 'Colorado Kid's' bargaining position in any potential contract negotiations with his boss.

