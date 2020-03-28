Free-Agent DL Shelby Harris Re-Signs With Broncos Amid Conflicting Reports

The Denver Broncos and free-agent DL Shelby Harris have shared a mutual interest in rekindling their relationship and breaking reports on Friday night indicate the two sides are working towards a deal. Originally broken by KOA's Brandon Krisztal, the report was corroborated by Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, the latter of whom reported that the Broncos are 'signing' Harris to a one-year contract that has $2.5 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $3.25 million.

Meanwhile, KUSA's Mike Klis quickly took to Twitter to refute the report, claiming the two sides are yet to reach an agreement.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

If Harris' return is real, GM John Elway will have significantly bolstered the Broncos' defensive line in the wake of acquiring five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey via trade from Tennessee little more than a week ago. Last season, Harris logged 49 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, nine tipped passes, and three defensive stuffs.

Harris was expected to fetch an expensive new contract after hiring powerhouse agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him in free agency. Harris was previously linked to the Colts, but Indianapolis instead opted to trade with San Francisco for DL DeForest Buckner.

Harris had a rough start to the 2019 season when asked to pay the nose-guard position on Vic Fangio’s defensive line. After adjusting to different lineups, Harris finally found success and production as he settled into his natural defensive tackle role.

Harris entered the league back in 2014 as a seventh-round pick of the Oakland Raiders' (pick 235). Harris only played in eight games for the Raiders, logging 14 tackles and one sack.

In 2017, Harris joined the Broncos where he has since appeared in all 48 games in three seasons. As a Bronco, Harris has compiled 122 tackles, 13 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, 16 passes defended and 11 stuffs.

With Denver7's Troy Renck confirming that the Broncos have indeed reached an agreement with Harris, the big defensive lineman now joins Casey, and is re-united with Mike Purcell and Dre’Mont Jones in the Denver trenches. Meanwhile, Derek Wolfe remains unsigned.

As we get more context on this conflicting story, we will pass it on with clarity.

UPDATE: Klis now joins those confirming that Harris has re-signed with the Broncos.

Per source close to Elway, he had been talking to Shelby Harris' new rep a couple days ago. Vic Fango talked to Shelby yesterday, per source," Klis tweeted. "Deal got done at 9:10 tonight.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.