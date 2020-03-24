Report: Broncos Re-Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos have re-signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter. Attaochu was first picked up by Denver in the middle of last season to help replace star sophomore edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who'd been lost to an ACL injury in Week 4.

While Attaochu didn’t replace Chubb, who was coming off of a strong 12-sack rookie season, he played well in rotation in 2019. Attaochu recorded 3.5 sacks and 17 combined tackles for the Broncos in 2019.

Attaochu also saw a large rise in snap total over the final six weeks, playing an average of 46 snaps per game. His highlight came after scooping up a fumble against the Houston Texans in Week 14 and handing off the ball to safety Kareem Jackson who then returned it for a touchdown.

Attaochu is a former Chargers' second-round pick out of Georgia Tech where he finished as the program’s all-time career sack leader with 31.5 total. Drafted by the (then) San Diego Chargers, Attaochu's first two seasons in the NFL were good, with an especially great 2015 season, where he totaled 48 pressures, 32 hurries, and seven sacks.

Unfortunately, Attaochu caught the injury bug in 2016, missing time with a sprained ankle and broken foot. He fell off after that injury and has since bounced around the league signing with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs before landing in Denver.

Attaochu gives the Broncos a solid depth pass-rusher to help spell Von Miller and Chubb. Attaochu is light for an edge rusher at 6-foot-3, 252 pounds. He was more of a pass rush specialist over the final four weeks of the season, playing about twice as many pass-rush snaps than run snaps for the Broncos' defense.

Given that the 2020 edge rusher draft class is considered a weaker class in comparison to other seasons, Attaochu gives Denver a rotational option without being compelled to use an early pick to help reinforce the pass rush. Of course, GM John Elway could always surprise Broncos Country come draft day.

Assuming Chubb and Miller are dynamic and playing a majority of the edge rusher snaps for the Broncos in 2020, Attaochu gives head coach Vic Fangio a solid niche player for his defense. With 2019 fifth-rounder Justin Hollins' role still yet to be determined as an edge rusher or more of an off-ball linebacker, there is a chance that Attaochu could be the ‘first guy off the bench’ at edge in 2020.

There is also a chance Attaochu struggles in preseason or another player emerges, and he could be out of a job just like Zack Kerr last preseason. With Attaochu having some flashes as a pass rusher in 2019, there is little risk in retaining him for a one-year deal.

He already knows most of the defense and his coaches on top of the scheme. Attaochu will be a player to follow in the preseason this summer as his role for next season’s team is sculpted out.

