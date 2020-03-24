Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos Re-Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to One-Year Deal

Nick Kendell

The Denver Broncos have re-signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter. Attaochu was first picked up by Denver in the middle of last season to help replace star sophomore edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who'd been lost to an ACL injury in Week 4.

While Attaochu didn’t replace Chubb, who was coming off of a strong 12-sack rookie season, he played well in rotation in 2019. Attaochu recorded 3.5 sacks and 17 combined tackles for the Broncos in 2019. 

Attaochu also saw a large rise in snap total over the final six weeks, playing an average of 46 snaps per game. His highlight came after scooping up a fumble against the Houston Texans in Week 14 and handing off the ball to safety Kareem Jackson who then returned it for a touchdown.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Attaochu is a former Chargers' second-round pick out of Georgia Tech where he finished as the program’s all-time career sack leader with 31.5 total. Drafted by the (then) San Diego Chargers, Attaochu's first two seasons in the NFL were good, with an especially great 2015 season, where he totaled 48 pressures, 32 hurries, and seven sacks.

Unfortunately, Attaochu caught the injury bug in 2016, missing time with a sprained ankle and broken foot. He fell off after that injury and has since bounced around the league signing with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs before landing in Denver. 

Attaochu gives the Broncos a solid depth pass-rusher to help spell Von Miller and Chubb. Attaochu is light for an edge rusher at 6-foot-3, 252 pounds. He was more of a pass rush specialist over the final four weeks of the season, playing about twice as many pass-rush snaps than run snaps for the Broncos' defense.

Given that the 2020 edge rusher draft class is considered a weaker class in comparison to other seasons, Attaochu gives Denver a rotational option without being compelled to use an early pick to help reinforce the pass rush. Of course, GM John Elway could always surprise Broncos Country come draft day.

Assuming Chubb and Miller are dynamic and playing a majority of the edge rusher snaps for the Broncos in 2020, Attaochu gives head coach Vic Fangio a solid niche player for his defense. With 2019 fifth-rounder Justin Hollins' role still yet to be determined as an edge rusher or more of an off-ball linebacker, there is a chance that Attaochu could be the ‘first guy off the bench’ at edge in 2020. 

There is also a chance Attaochu struggles in preseason or another player emerges, and he could be out of a job just like Zack Kerr last preseason. With Attaochu having some flashes as a pass rusher in 2019, there is little risk in retaining him for a one-year deal. 

He already knows most of the defense and his coaches on top of the scheme. Attaochu will be a player to follow in the preseason this summer as his role for next season’s team is sculpted out.

Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (2)
Tommy108
Tommy108

Excellent value. Like Bausby, this was a no-brainer.

No. 1-2
Dick Hanky
Dick Hanky

Love his game.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Melvin Gordon Will be Broncos' Bell-Cow RB, not Phillip Lindsay

Broncos fans have been dying to know how the Melvin Gordon signing will ultimately affect Phillip Lindsay. A new report from a Dove Valley insider sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Does RB Melvin Gordon Have Gas Left in the Tank?

The Broncos just paid Melvin Gordon big money but at almost 27 years old, does he have enough gas left in the tank to justify the $13.5M guaranteed Denver gave him? The film tells the tale.

Josh_Carney

by

Barry Jeffries

Grading Broncos' Acquisition of RB Melvin Gordon Based on Analytics

The Broncos just paid big money to a running back. Was it a smart move? Analytics tell the tale.

Thomas Hall

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos' Updated Salary Cap Space After First Wave of Free Agency

The Broncos have franchise-tagged a player, made multiple trades, and signed several free agents. Where does that leave the team cap-space-wise?

BobMorris

by

CarlDumler

Report: Broncos Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon

The Broncos could indeed by adding a 'starter type' running back.

Chad Jensen

by

Alaskan Bronco 77

Finding Broncos: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Isaiah Simmons and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

EchoChamber

Report: Broncos Sign ex-Steelers TE Nick Vannett to Two-Year Deal

The Broncos saw an opportunity to bolster their tight end depth chart and signed Nick Vannett.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Finding Broncos: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jalen Reagor and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

Brew77

3 Bold Moves Broncos Can Still Make in Free Agency

The Broncos don't have to be done in free agency. Could an additional bold move be on the horizon?

Chad Jensen

by

EchoChamber

How a Soft Market has Affected Broncos' Free-Agent Moves

The NFL free-agent market was surprisingly soft and the Broncos, as well as free agents like Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris, have been affected by it.

BobMorris

by

Denverlucky