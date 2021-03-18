Broncos Make Sudden Decision to Move on From Phillip Lindsay

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Broncos Rescind RFA Tender on Phillip Lindsay, Rendering Him Unrestricted Free Agent

The Colorado Kid is gone.
The Denver Broncos have rescinded the original-round restricted free-agent tender placed on veteran running back Phillip Lindsay according to his agent Mike McCartney. 

After the Broncos signed ex-Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone on Wednesday, GM George Paton had conversations with Lindsay's camp and ultimately opted to pull the tender to allow him the unrestricted freedom to negotiate with any team. 

Lindsay took to Twitter to react and thank Broncos Country. The Colorado Kid's time in Denver is over. 

"I’m very appreciative for my time with the Denver Broncos. As a Colorado kid, I was able to fulfill my dream of playing for my home team. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone involved in the Broncos organization who made this possible for me.

"I especially want to thank the fans for all of your love, loyalty, and support during my time. I am very grateful that we have been able to have positive conversations with the Broncos and have mutually come to an agreement that works for both of us.

"And allows me to do what’s best for my family. Thank you Broncos country you will always hold a special place in my heart."

Happy trails to the two-time 1,000-yard rusher and Pro Bowler who took the league by storm as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

It's a sad day in Broncos Country. 

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High.
