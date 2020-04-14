Mile High Huddle
Rumor Mill Roundup: Latest Buzz on the Broncos' Draft Intentions

Chad Jensen

Rumors are swirling around the Denver Broncos and with the NFL Draft little more than a week away, it's no surprise. It is the lying season after all. 

GMs across the league are putting out suspect information to their sources in the media, some of which is true, most of which serve as a smokescreen to camouflage their true intent. 

What sort of rumors have emerged out of the Mile High City of late? Let's touch on three. 

A Trade Between 15 & 46

The Broncos currently hold the No. 15 overall pick, the No. 46 pick in the second round and three third-rounders. Last week, KUSA's Mike Klis posed the possibility of the Broncos making their first-round pick and before going on the clock at 46, using that trio of third-rounders to move up to either the late first- or early second-round. 

It would be a move similar to last year, where GM John Elway traded back from pick 10 to 20 where he took TE Noah Fant, followed by OG Dalton Risner at pick 41, while trading up with the third-round capital gleaned from his day one trade with Pittsburgh to grab QB Drew Lock at 42. Confused yet? 

In other words, don't be surprised if Denver ends up making a total of three selections by the time the second round ends. 

Veracity Barometer: Considering that Elway pulled off something similar last year, and factoring in that Klis is the most plugged-in Broncos insider, there's a good chance it unfolds this way if the board falls favorably. 

Looking to Trade up... for a Tackle?

The next rumor was one that was floated by Albert Breer on Monday wherein the SI writer revealed that he's heard Denver is among a handful of teams looking to trade up for one of the top-four offensive tackles.

Although this is the rumor that would best suit what I'd like to see happen, it's the most improbable knowing what we do about the Broncos' hot pursuit of speedy wideouts and the team's relative confidence in Garett Bolles and Ja'Wuan James for 2020. 

The top-four OTs, for what it's worth, include Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Louisville's Mekhi Becton, and Georgia's Andrew Thomas. 

Veracity Barometer: As much as I'd love to see the Broncos land any one of those four OTs, if Elway moves up in the first round, the odds are it'll either be for one of the top-three WRs or one of the premier defenders like Clemson's Isaiah Simmons and Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah, but only if one of those two plummets beyond pick No. 5. 

At the end of the day, I'll be beyond surprised if the Broncos take anyone other than a wideout or cornerback in round one. But don't rule it out as a possibility, especially with ESPN's Jeff Legwold making it clear late last week that OT is very much still on the table at pick 15. 

Broncos 'Really Like' Three WRs

We already knew that the Broncos like Alabama's speedster Henry Ruggs III. It's the worst-kept secret in the NFL this offseason. It stands to reason, considering the team's need at WR, that the Broncos 'really like' about 10 pass-catchers in this class. 

But The Athletic's Dane Brugler boiled it down further by reporting on Monday that the Broncos have eyes for the other Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy, as well as Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Baylor's Denzel Mims. 

Veracity Barometer: This one is in all likelihood true but that doesn't really tell us anything that we didn't already know. The Broncos are in the market for a WR2 and while I'm sure Elway has his preferences, I don't doubt that he 'really likes' any of the, say, top-10 WRs. 

Comments (6)
TheBobbysays
TheBobbysays

I think the OT pick is a smoke screen. I believe they will move Glasglow to center and wilkerson to right guard then draft depth later. I also think we will trade up with SF for 31st pick since they have no 2nd though 4th round picks. Maybe even swap 15 and 13

No. 1-3
Brew77
Brew77

The only player I would trade up for is CeeDee Lamb I believe he is the best WR in this class and will become a true difference maker. And that would be to 13 if he was still on the board it would probably only take pick 77 to move up 2 spots which would still give you 4 picks in the top 100. I agree that WR and CB are where the Broncos go at 1 and 2 the whole Tackle thing doesn’t make sense in the first unless Wirfs somehow falls out of the top 8. Just look at Pittsburgh with Munchak as their Oline coach they never took a Tackle high in the draft they usually drafted mid to low round guys and let Munchak develop them. Like everyone knows in the next week you will hear all kinds of rumors and one thing is always the same all of it is BS until the card is turned in at the draft.

OnTop1
OnTop1

I say trade picks 15, 83, 95 LB Josey Jewell for picks 4 and 183

