Report: Broncos Interested in Sensational XFL QB P.J. Walker

Chad Jensen

Like every other college and pro sports league, the fledgling XFL had to cease operations in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The stoppage could end up being a blessing in disguise for some XFL players trying to break into the big league — the NFL. 

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, the Denver Broncos have expressed an interest in Houston Roughnecks QB P.J. Walker. 

Walker was easily the sensation of the XFL. He led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns. 

The 6-foot, 207-pound signal-caller played his college ball at Temple and went undrafted in 2017. He left the college ranks with over 10,000 passing yards and 74 touchdowns through the air, with 44 interceptions. 

Walker's completion percentage of 56.9, along with his less-than prototypical size, likely scared NFL teams off. However, he did leave Temple with a career passer rating of 129.1. He brings a dual-threat ability and despite the lower level of competition in the XFL, he was clearly a play-maker. 

The Broncos aren't looking for a starting quarterback with Drew Lock entering his second NFL season. Denver just signed Jeff Driskel to serve as Lock's veteran backup. 

This is more of a rumor than anything, but it wouldn't be hard to imagine the Broncos bringing Walker in to compete in training camp and see what's what. Brett Rypien is also on the roster, and at worst, Walker would compete with him to be QB3. 

We'll see if this rumor picks up momentum, or if anyone actually plugged into Dove Valley corroborates this report. But keep an eye on it. For what it's worth, Walker is under contract with the Roughnecks. I'm not sure what the process and/or limitations might be for Walker to jump ship. 

