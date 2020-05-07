Mile High Huddle
Report: Broncos Season-Opener Will be on MNF vs. Titans

Chad Jensen

Wins were hard to come by for the Denver Broncos in the first half of the 2019 season. After opening 0-4, the Broncos won two games in a row, the second of which was a victory at home over the Tennessee Titans. 

The Titans were quarterbacked that day by Marcus Mariota — at least for the first couple of quarters. Ryan Tannehill took over for Mariota in the second half, and the Broncos would hold on to win. Tannehill never relinquished the Titans' starting job and would lead the team on a playoff run that culminated in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. 

With the NFL set to release the 2020 regular-season schedule, we learned early Thursday that the Broncos will draw the Titans as their season-opening opponent on Monday Night Football. 

Broncos fans, prepare for another late night to open the season. The Broncos will play the second of a MNF double-header, making their Week 1 game vs. the Titans the last NFL game of the week. 

A lot has changed for the Titans since the Broncos vanquished them in Week 6 last October. But then again, Denver has undergone a sea change of sorts since the 2019 campaign ended. 

Drew Lock has been anointed as the guy while GM John Elway has set about furiously building the nest around the second-year quarterback. The Titans will have to contend with first-round WR Jerry Jeudy and second-rounder KJ Hamler, along with Melvin Gordon — all three of whom were not on the field when last the Broncos faced Tennessee. 

Throw in mercenary OG Graham Glasgow at right guard, plus third-round center Lloyd Cushenberry, and it's safe to say the offense the Titans will face to open the season will look nothing like the Joe Flacco-led unit from Week 6 of last year.

The NFL will release the Broncos' full 16-game schedule at 6pm MDT. Expect a few additional leaks in the hours leading up to the big reveal. 

VP17
VP17

Prediction: Broncos win 24-14. Jurrell Casey gets 1.5 sacks in his revenge game. Sutton and Hamler each catch a TD, Gordon rushes in for one TD. Derrick Henry gets 100 yds rushing and two TDs, but the Titans passing offense is inefficient as they get under 150 yds passing.

