Broncos Select Arkansas DL McTelvin Agim at Pick 95 in Third Round

Chad Jensen

With three of the team's first four selections in the 2020 NFL Draft coming on the offensive side of the ball, the Denver Broncos chose to go defense with their third and final pick on Day 2. 

With the No. 95 overall pick in round three, the Broncos selected Arkansas DL McTelvin Agim. Vic Fangio added a cornerback he coveted in Michael Ojemudia with pick 77 and a big defensive tackle to develop under the tutelage of D-line Coach Bill Kollar. 

Agim is a 6-foot-3, 309-pound trenchman whopping 27 reps on the bench press (225 lbs) and ran a sub-5.0 40-yard dash. That last mark on his draft resume is noteworthy, as it's not common 300-plus pounders can get their 40 time under 5.0 seconds. He ran it in 4.98 seconds. 

A three-year starter at Arkansas, Agim left the collegiate ranks with 14.5 sacks and 31 tackles for a loss. Here's what our Senior Draft Analyst Erick Trickel said about Agim's fit in our Finding Broncos scouting profile on him. 

When it comes to defensive linemen, you do have to scrutinize how they fit into your scheme. This is something Vic Fangio has spoken on. With Agim, while the Broncos use sub-packages a lot, is best as a 4-3 front as a 3-technique. While Denver does need more depth on their D-line, it needs someone who can step out as a 5-technique and Agim has shown he has issues doing that, primarily at the Shrine Bowl. 

So, is Agim the perfect fit for Fangio on paper? Maybe not. But that doesn't mean he can't be molded. 

One thing we can say with relative assuredness is that the Agim pick received a stamp of approval from Fangio. The defense is Fangio's baby and any player drafted would absolutely have to be rubberstamped by the head coach. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Brew77
Brew77

Solid pick drafted right where he should have been adding depth to the DL. So far very solid draft from Elway filling most of the holes the really only holes left are swing Tackle and Safety which I’m sure will be addressed on day 3.

broncofan55555
broncofan55555

It is rather ironic that the HC of the Broncos is a defensive guru, and the two defensive picks this year don't seem to be home runs. On the other hand, the picks on offense were stellar. Lucas Niang was picked immedately after Agim at 96. Granted taking Niang at 95 would have been a very offensive heavy draft, but I thought for sure the Broncos would go for an OT at this point given the question marks surrounding James and Bolles. Ojemudia is a very smart guy apparently, and that may be why he was selected. His major was engineering, and the analysts said that he has a Ph.D.!! Really? Is that correct?

