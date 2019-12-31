Mile High Huddle
Broncos Sign 15 Futures Players, Claim NT Joel Heath off Waivers

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday the signing of 15 players to futures contracts. 10 of the players competed on the Broncos' practice squad throughout the 2019 regular season. 

The 15 futures players will be added to the team's roster when the new league year officially begins on March 18. 

  • Ka'John Armstrong, OT (R)
  • Trinity Benson, WR (R)
  • Malik Carney, OLB (R)
  • Jeremy Cox, RB (R)
  • Tre' Crawford, LB (R)
  • Trevor Daniel, P (2)
  • Wes Farnsworth, C (R)
  • Bug Howard, TE (1)
  • P.J. Locke, S (R)
  • Kelvin McKnight, WR (R)
  • Khalfani Muhammad, RB (1)
  • Tyvis Powell, S (4)
  • Brett Rypien, QB (R)
  • Jay-Tee Tiuli, NT (R)

The Broncos also placed a waiver claim on fourth-year nose tackle Joel Health (6-foot-6, 302 pounds, Michigan State), who was waived by Houston on Saturday. His rights will be awarded to the Broncos on Feb. 3, 2020, the day after the Super Bowl.

The Broncos are getting a jump on their roster building for 2020. Getting these young futures players locked in is one of the first steps. 

It's noteworthy that the Broncos ultimately passed on punter Shane Tripucka, who worked out for the team on the same day as Daniel in December. Shane is the grandson of Ring-of-Fame QB Frank Tripucka who played his college ball at Texas A&M. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
B'wana Beast
B'wana Beast

Muhammad, Rypien and Howard are the only players I know from this list.

