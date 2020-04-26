Report: Broncos Sign 7 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

As the 2020 NFL Draft came to a close, teams frantically picked over the list of prospects who did not hear their name called. The Denver Broncos are a team who have a post-draft track record replete with with finding undrafted diamonds in the rough.

Chris Harris, Jr., C.J. Anderson, Shaquil Barrett, and Phillip Lindsay exemplify the Broncos' college free-agent track record, with all four achieving NFL stardom and at least one Pro Bowl selection. Who did the Broncos prioritize following the 2020 draft?

Here's the list, thanks to KUSA's Mike Klis.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

I will not lie to you and pretend like I know much about these seven prospects. Instead, I'll turn to a true expert on the 2020 class — Senior Draft Analyst Erick Trickel — to give you a little context on each UDFA the Broncos signed. Here's what Erick said.

Riley Neal, QB | Vanderbilt: A weaker-armed quarterback with multiple other issues. While he is another quarterback to help push the signal-callers already on the roster, he isn't much of a threat.

Levante Bellamy, RB | Western Michigan: A solid runner and receiver that can really make the most out of nothing. An electric player that can be used as a gadget, but not the toughest of runners.

Zimari Manning, WR | Tarleton State: I frankly don't know much about this ultra small-school prospect, but I did watch what highlights are available with no other tape to be had. He seems to have good body control and decent speed, but these are highlights so take with a grain of salt. Every prospect looks great on a highlight reel.

Douglas Coleman III, S | Texas Tech: Coleman has a nose for the ball with good ball skills to come away with the interception. For a team needing more takeaways, he can make his mark.

Hunter Watts, OL | Central Arkansas: Another prospect I don't know much about, but if Mike Munchak wanted him, maybe he can make something out of Watts.

Kendall Hinton, WR | Wake Forest: A good athlete who was originally a quarterback but made the switch and is still learning to be a receiver. I thought some team would take a late-round flier on Hinton's upside as a receiver, especially with the progress he made with his routes during the season.

Essang Bassey, CB | Wake Forest: A year ago, Bassey was talked about as a top corner in the 2020 class, but his tackling issues really hurt his stock overall. He might be better as a nickel, but his tackling must improve. He's a ball-hawk with great ball skills with 42 passes defensed and five interceptions over the last three years.

Follow Chad and Erick on Twitter @ChadNJensen and ErickTrickel.