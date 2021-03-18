HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Vikings RB Mike Boone to Two-Year Deal

Did the Broncos just preempt Phillip Lindsay's potential departure by signing his replacement?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Denver Broncos' latest free-agent signing, on the surface, appears to be a replacement for Phillip Lindsay, but beneath the surface, it could be for another reason that gets overlooked by football fans.

Mike Boone, who played the past three seasons for the Minnesota Vikings directly under the purview of new Broncos GM George Paton, signed a two-year deal with Denver on Wednesday, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

"[The] breakdown on Mike Boone's contract with Broncos. In 2021, [he] gets $1 million guaranteed salary and $1.6M signing bonus for guaranteed $2.6M. In year two, he gets $1.25 million not guaranteed. He has incentives that could make it a deal worth as much as $4.5M over two years," Tomasson tweeted. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

With the Broncos giving Lindsay the original-round RFA tender, the talk is sure to be that Boone is in the running for the No. 2 running back job. To be sure, Boone does have some experience. 

In 2019, he was available all 16 games and started two, rushing for 273 yards and three touchdowns, including his 148-yard performance in the season finale vs. Chicago.

However, it's special teams where Boone has done the bulk of his work. In 2019, he played 221 special teams snaps, and in 2020, he played 235.

The Broncos have lacked a special teams gunner for some time. Think back to the days when David Bruton and Kayvon Webster played for the Broncos. Those two defensive backs certainly contributed on defense, but special teams was where they shined.

Interestingly, Boone has a forced fumble to his credit. That came on a special teams play in Week 4 of the 2020 season. Against the Houston Texans, he stripped the ball from return man DeAndre Carter, which the Vikings recovered.

That play, which happened with 1:18 in the first quarter and gave the Vikings the ball at the Texans' 35-yard line — and led to a field goal — resulted in Boone getting special recognition: He was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Plays like that may very well explain the main reason for this signing. The Broncos special teams has been lacking playmakers for some time. If Boone can help in that aspect, that can only be a good thing.

Of course, Boone will get his chance for snaps at running back. But this may not be simply about replacing Lindsay. This signing may be more about giving a boost to special teams.

It's easy to forget the importance of special teams until you notice when it's a problem. And special teams coach Tom McMahon has come under fire from Broncos fans several times over the past couple of seasons.

But if Boone can provide the answer at special teams gunner, that can only be a good thing. The Broncos have the kicker and the punter, but the gunner is still a need. Let's see if Boone can deliver as the gunner.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Mike Boone
News

Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Vikings RB Mike Boone to Two-Year Deal

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) motions at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

3 Areas to Address, Plus a Non-Negotiable Need, for Broncos to Compete in 2021

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay
News

Rumor: Chiefs 'Would Welcome' Broncos RFA Phillip Lindsay 'With Open Arms'

Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) breaks up a pass intended or Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during the first quarter at Heinz Field.
News

Ronald Darby's Contract Details With Broncos Revealed

Texans QB Deshaun Watson
News

As QB Market Dries Up, Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has Eyes on Broncos

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) carries the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23) defends during the second half at FedExField.
News

Broncos 2021 Free Agency Tracker: Signings, Cuts, Tenders, & Rumors

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Gut Reaction: Grasping at the Motivation Behind Broncos Letting Phillip Lindsay Hit the Market

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos to Exercise Final Year of Von Miller's Contract

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, III, (11) catches a long pass against Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie (9) in second half action at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 13, 2018.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Early Safeties to Watch