Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Vikings RB Mike Boone to Two-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos' latest free-agent signing, on the surface, appears to be a replacement for Phillip Lindsay, but beneath the surface, it could be for another reason that gets overlooked by football fans.

Mike Boone, who played the past three seasons for the Minnesota Vikings directly under the purview of new Broncos GM George Paton, signed a two-year deal with Denver on Wednesday, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

"[The] breakdown on Mike Boone's contract with Broncos. In 2021, [he] gets $1 million guaranteed salary and $1.6M signing bonus for guaranteed $2.6M. In year two, he gets $1.25 million not guaranteed. He has incentives that could make it a deal worth as much as $4.5M over two years," Tomasson tweeted.

With the Broncos giving Lindsay the original-round RFA tender, the talk is sure to be that Boone is in the running for the No. 2 running back job. To be sure, Boone does have some experience.

In 2019, he was available all 16 games and started two, rushing for 273 yards and three touchdowns, including his 148-yard performance in the season finale vs. Chicago.

However, it's special teams where Boone has done the bulk of his work. In 2019, he played 221 special teams snaps, and in 2020, he played 235.

The Broncos have lacked a special teams gunner for some time. Think back to the days when David Bruton and Kayvon Webster played for the Broncos. Those two defensive backs certainly contributed on defense, but special teams was where they shined.

Interestingly, Boone has a forced fumble to his credit. That came on a special teams play in Week 4 of the 2020 season. Against the Houston Texans, he stripped the ball from return man DeAndre Carter, which the Vikings recovered.

That play, which happened with 1:18 in the first quarter and gave the Vikings the ball at the Texans' 35-yard line — and led to a field goal — resulted in Boone getting special recognition: He was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Plays like that may very well explain the main reason for this signing. The Broncos special teams has been lacking playmakers for some time. If Boone can help in that aspect, that can only be a good thing.

Of course, Boone will get his chance for snaps at running back. But this may not be simply about replacing Lindsay. This signing may be more about giving a boost to special teams.

It's easy to forget the importance of special teams until you notice when it's a problem. And special teams coach Tom McMahon has come under fire from Broncos fans several times over the past couple of seasons.

But if Boone can provide the answer at special teams gunner, that can only be a good thing. The Broncos have the kicker and the punter, but the gunner is still a need. Let's see if Boone can deliver as the gunner.

