Broncos Sign 7 Players to One-Year Tender

The Denver Broncos are less than a week away from the NFL Draft. By the end of next weekend, a class of rookies will flood a Broncos roster already close to the 90-man max.

A few tough decisions are sure to be made by the Broncos brass. But it'll be contingent on exactly how many players are drafted and signed from the college free-agent ranks.

Meanwhile, the Broncos took care of some business this past week, getting two players signed to one-year restricted free-agent tenders and five to one-year exclusive rights free-agent tenders.

RFAs: DT Mike Purcell and OL Elijah Wilkinson (Klis/KUSA).

ERFAs: WR Tim Patrick, WR/PR Diontae Spencer, DB Trey Marshall, OT Jake Rodgers, and CB Shakial Taylor (Klis).

If the Broncos had to play football tomorrow, Purcell would project as a starter at nose tackle, while Wilkinson would serve as the team's top swing O-lineman — capable of playing both guard and tackle.

Meanwhile, Patrick would likely start at wide receiver opposite of Courtland Sutton, with Spencer serving as the Broncos' top returner coming off his first year in Denver wherein he was voted a Pro Bowl alternate but alas, did not make it to the game.

Marshall currently projects as the team's No. 3 safety, which, depending on the opponent, could be considered a starter's position. Rodgers and Taylor will both get the opportunity to compete in training camp this summer, but both face long odds of making the Broncos' 53-man roster, especially if an offensive tackle and cornerback are drafted next week.

