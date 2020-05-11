Broncos' Signing Bonuses for 2020 Undrafted Rookie Class Revealed by Insider

After making 10 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos signed seven college free agents. These seven undrafted rookies will hit the roster and compete for a spot on either the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

The Broncos have a storied history when it comes to undrafted rookies, with multiple Pro Bowl successes to boast of during the John Elway front-office era. The likes of Chris Harris, Jr., C.J. Anderson, Shaquil Barrett, and Phillip Lindsay were all procured after the draft and each developed into a Pro Bowl player (though Barrett's all-star nod didn't come until his first year in Tampa).

One way we can gain insight into how badly the Broncos coveted or valued each undrafted rookie is by way of the signing bonus given. Money is the love language of the NFL, so which of these UDFAs garned the most love from the Broncos?

Thanks to a report by KUSA's Mike Klis, we know exactly what each UDFA's signing bonus was, along with any guaranteed money beyond the bonus. To wit:

LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan: $25,000 (plus $35K gtd salary)

Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest: $20,000

Zimari Manning, WR, Tarleton State: $12,500

Kendall Hilton, WR, Wake Forest: $10K (plus $5K gtd salary)

Riley Neal, QB, Vanderbilt: $8,000

Douglas Coleman, S, Texas Tech: $5,000

Hunter Watts, OT, Central Arkansas: $3,000

What happens next for the Broncos and Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

For context, the Broncos only gave Harris, Jr. $2,000 to sign back in 2011, which he parlayed into multi-year extension worth $42.5 million four years later. Meanwhile, Lindsay only garnered $15,000 to sign and made the Pro Bowl later that year after posting 1,000 yards rushing and double-digit touchdowns.

The Broncos gave Bellamy $25,000 upfront plus an additional $35,000 in guarantees, which means the team really likes him and envisions him at least on the practice squad. That's not good news for Royce Freeman — a 2018 third-round pick of the team's. The Broncos' offseason maneuvers have sent a crystal clear message to Freeman.

The biggest guarantee the Broncos have ever given an UDFA was last year with Boise State QB Brett Rypien, who received a $10,000 signing bonus while getting $146,000 in guarantees. He ended up spending time on both the practice squad and the active roster.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.