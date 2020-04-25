Former NFL Star WR Steve Smith Gushes on Broncos' Early 2020 Draft Haul

John Elway and the Denver Broncos have quietly stacked up a high quality class of prospects on the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft, proving their words that they were going to stock up the cupboards for second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Denver selected back-to-back wide receivers in the first two rounds, adding arguably the most polished player at the position in Alabama's Jerry Jeudy as well as the super-speedy KJ Hamler of Penn State.

As far as Mile High Huddle is concerned, the Broncos have improved massively as they have gained at least four starting-caliber players in their first five picks, all at positions of massive need. Iowa's Michael Ojemudia offers a perfect fit on the boundary at cornerback and LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry should jump in and start immediately at the center position, finalizing the interior of the offensive line.

But taking a look around the media might offer a little more insight as to how the Broncos have fared thus far.

On Friday night on NFL Network, ex-star wideout Steve Smith, Sr. had some extremely high praise for Elway's haul, calling the Broncos the most improved team this far. In what he calls the "track meet conference", Denver has done the best job trying to keep up with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"They already got Jerry Jeudy, and then they get KJ Hamler," Smith said. "They already have Noah Fant who has emerged as a legitimate threat. And then Courtland Sutton. He has just come off the charts as a legitimate No. 1 all of a sudden. And then they have Drew Lock. This is a team that has become very dangerous and you have figure it out. Pick your poison on who you're going to cover".

What it Means

This doesn't even figure in Phillip Lindsay or Melvin Gordon at the running back position. While Lindsay may not offer the most upside as a receiver out of the backfield, his threat to create explosive plays any time he touches the football really rounds out a solid young core of offensive playmakers that can all learn and grow together. Gordon, contract concerns be darned, offers a nice, mixed skill-set and brings great pass-catching ability out of the backfield to open up even more spacing for Pat Shurmur's offensive scheme.

It's going to be very interesting to see how this all shakes out once we get back to football, but there are no more excuses for Lock. Elway has kept to his word and has procured him a plethora of playmakers to work with.

It's on Lock's shoulders now and if he can take that next step to becoming a true franchise quarterback, this offense has limitless potential. Seeing Smith's praise should have fans very optimistic for the immediate and long-term future of this team.

The Day 3 of the draft resumes Saturday at 10am MDT/12pm EST. Find out how the rest of the class unfolds with the Huddle Up Podcast Network as we continue our wall-to-wall coverage on YouTube.

