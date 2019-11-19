Broncos Still Waiting for a True WR2 to Emerge & Take Pressure off Courtland Sutton

Who is the Denver Broncos No. 2 and 3 receiver? You don’t know? Well, I don’t know either.

Tim Patrick is the closest one to it, but he is still too limited to really fit the bill for a true WR2. The Broncos have a lack of talent at wide receiver outside of Courtland Sutton and the team has to fix it.

In the last two games, there have been five catches on 11 targets by actual wide receivers not-named Sutton, where they picked up 77 yards. You just aren’t going to have much success when your receiving corps is made up of one guy. Yes, getting Patrick back helps, but A.) he has medical concerns dating back to college and B.) he is limited.

When you look at what Broncos receivers not-named Sutton have done for the year, the lack of a threat stands out even more. There have been 41 targets to other receivers, with 22 catches for 235 yards.

That’s just 10.7 yards per catch, or what would be 38th-best in the NFL and that is every wide receiver not-named Sutton. That group also has two drops and one fumble as well.

It feels like I'm beating a dead horse, but the Broncos simply lack viable receiving talent and they have to change that. Denver’s offense, and Sutton himself, will be limited until the team does something to add more talent.

Denver could really use a true deep threat to take the top off the defense, which would really open things up for both Sutton and Noah Fant. The Broncos also could use a dynamic playmaker that can work inside or outside and really absorb the focus of a defense.

If Denver could add those two types of pieces, this offense has a chance to be great. Of course, the Broncos would also have to fix their offensive line as well. But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

If you want to know how the lack of a true WR2 contributed to the Broncos' Week 11 meltdown in Minnesota, check out the video above.

