Mile High
Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Still Waiting for a True WR2 to Emerge & Take Pressure off Courtland Sutton

Erick Trickel

Who is the Denver Broncos No. 2 and 3 receiver? You don’t know? Well, I don’t know either. 

Tim Patrick is the closest one to it, but he is still too limited to really fit the bill for a true WR2. The Broncos have a lack of talent at wide receiver outside of Courtland Sutton and the team has to fix it.

In the last two games, there have been five catches on 11 targets by actual wide receivers not-named Sutton, where they picked up 77 yards. You just aren’t going to have much success when your receiving corps is made up of one guy. Yes, getting Patrick back helps, but A.) he has medical concerns dating back to college and B.) he is limited.

When you look at what Broncos receivers not-named Sutton have done for the year, the lack of a threat stands out even more. There have been 41 targets to other receivers, with 22 catches for 235 yards. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

That’s just 10.7 yards per catch, or what would be 38th-best in the NFL and that is every wide receiver not-named Sutton. That group also has two drops and one fumble as well.

It feels like I'm beating a dead horse, but the Broncos simply lack viable receiving talent and they have to change that. Denver’s offense, and Sutton himself, will be limited until the team does something to add more talent.

Denver could really use a true deep threat to take the top off the defense, which would really open things up for both Sutton and Noah Fant. The Broncos also could use a dynamic playmaker that can work inside or outside and really absorb the focus of a defense. 

If Denver could add those two types of pieces, this offense has a chance to be great. Of course, the Broncos would also have to fix their offensive line as well. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. 

If you want to know how the lack of a true WR2 contributed to the Broncos' Week 11 meltdown in Minnesota, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (11)
No. 1-4
Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell

Editor

I also wonder how much not having a viable TE2 w/ Y capability is hurting this team. WR depth is an issue, but curious how Scang's wants to curate this offense and how he dishes out targets w/ ideal personnel. Either way, outside of Sutton and Fant there are not enough playmakers in the pass game for this offense as it currently stands.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Nick Kendell
Nick Kendell said: I also wonder how much not having a viable TE2 w/ Y capability is hurting this team. WR depth is an issue, but curious how Scang's wants to curate this offense and how he dishes out targets w/ ideal personnel. Either way, outside of Sutton and Fant there are not enough playmakers in the pass game for this offense as it currently stands.

Not having a viable TE2 w/Y is hurting this offense as well. It would help, but not more than having that true #2 WR that is dynamic, or at the very least, have deep speed.

Studlee14
Studlee14

How many WRs will be first rounders this year? Any chance Jeudy, Ruggs, or Lamb drop into the second? I wouldn't be opposed to trading back into the first for one of them either

smilinassassin
smilinassassin

Feelings on Hamler?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Vikings Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Chad Jensen
363 0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog Broncos-Vikings. Can the Broncos overcome a 10.5-point spread?

Here's why QB Drew Lock Being a Gameday Backup Before Being Named the Starter Matters to Broncos

Chad Jensen
4 0

It doesn't sound like Drew Lock will be activated this week to be the backup. Why should that matter?

Broncos Sign TE/FB Orson Charles, Place Janovich on IR

Chad Jensen
5 0

The Broncos made a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 road trip to Buffalo.

Fangio Addresses Whether Drew Lock Will be Broncos' Backup QB in Week 12

Chad Jensen
5 0

Drew Lock will continue to split snaps between the scout team and first-team offense.

Two Solutions to the Broncos' Left Tackle Woes Revealed

Erick Trickel
2 1

This is how the Broncos fix the left tackle position and move beyond the Garett Bolles debacle.

Chris Harris, Jr. Refutes La Canfora, Calls Fangio Report 'B.S.'

Chad Jensen
6 1

Chris Harris, Jr. wasn't the only Bronco to close ranks around Vic Fangio and refute CBS Sports' Sunday report.

Broncos GM John Elway Lambasts 'Unknown Sources', Backs Fangio Publicly

KeithCummings
1 0

John Elway went to bat for his beleaguered first-year head coach in the wake of critical report that leaned exclusively on anonymous sources.

Anatomy of a Loss: How Broncos Shot Themselves in the Foot on Final Four Plays

Erick Trickel
8 0

How did the final four plays unfold for the Broncos in Minnesota? How did victory slip through Denver's grasp?

Report: Fangio Struggling to Connect With Players & Coaches in Year One With Broncos

Chad Jensen
18 0

A Sunday morning report rocked Broncos Country as the team is on the road to take on the Vikings.

Here's Fangio's Defense Bears Brunt of Blame for Broncos' 3-7 Start

Thomas Hall
1 0

Vic Fangio's defense has the stats but they have not come through in the clutch for the Broncos.