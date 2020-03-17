Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos Targeting Kevin Johnson Among Other Slot Cornerbacks

Chad Jensen

As the Denver Broncos continue into day two of the NFL's legal tampering period, the free-agent pool increasingly is getting culled. The Broncos had a day-one success, agreeing to terms with OL Graham Glasgow on a four-year, $44 million deal. 

On day two, it would seem the Broncos are intent on bolstering the formidable holes on the defensive side of the ball. The most glaring? Defensive line and cornerback. 

Behemoth defensive tackle D.J. Reader remains in the Broncos' radar, as does ex-Seahawk Quinton Jefferson per 9NEWS' Mike Klis. As it relates to the cornerback, Klis reported that the Broncos have a specific free agent in mind as the team searches for help in the slot. 

The team is also in the hunt for one or two of the free agent market's top defensive linemen, including Houston's D.J. Reader and Seattle's Quinton Jefferson among others. They are also targeting slot corners including Buffalo's Kevin Johnson among others, sources tell 9News.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Kevin Johnson would be an underwhelming move for the Broncos. He was Houston's first-round pick back in 2015 but he flamed out. Buffalo signed him to a one-year deal last spring, and he went on to start one game. 

Johnson finished with zero interceptions and five passes defensed, to go along with 25 solo tackles while playing 402 total snaps, 277 of which were in coverage. Perhaps Vic Fangio sees something in Johnson he can salvage or reclaim. We're talking about a sixth-year corner with one career interception. 

There are other corners available who could ostensibly move the needle like Prince Amukamara and Desmond Trufant. For what it's worth, Chris Harris, Jr. is still out there, too. Last I checked, he's got some accomplishments in the slot. Stay tuned. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (1)
Rideordiedbfan
Rideordiedbfan

Just come back CHJ. You can get your slot spot back and everything

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft

It's time to lay the blueprint of a full offseason plan of attack for the Broncos in 2020.

Erick Trickel

by

Ceocrump

Report: Broncos Interested in Ex-Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon

Could the Broncos really spend free-agent dollars on a tier-one running back? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

A New Report Sheds Light on the Amari Cooper to Broncos Buzz

The Broncos are reportedly monitoring the Amari Cooper situation in Dallas with a close eye.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10

Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris 'Unlikely' to Return According to Broncos Insider

The Broncos are poised to lose all three of their day-one D-line starters to free agency, if this report turns out to be true.

Chad Jensen

by

JNDoud

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft | Final Version

With NFL free agency set to open in just a few days, we unveil our final full offseason mock. What moves in free agency and the draft do the Broncos make?

Erick Trickel

by

Bucky Bronco

Chris Harris, Jr. has 'Pretty Much' Closed the Door on a Potential Return to Broncos

Chris Harris, Jr. appears ready to turn the page and move on in his 10th NFL season.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10

Broncos Urged by NFL Insider to Pay Phillip Lindsay Instead of an Outside RB

Phillip Lindsay is under contract for 2020 but could the Broncos offer him an early extension? One NFL insider is pounding the table for it.

Chad Jensen

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Report: Broncos Agree to Terms With ex-Lions C Graham Glasgow on Four-Year Deal

The Broncos made a splash late on Monday afternoon, agreeing to terms with Graham Glasgow on a four-year deal.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Grading Broncos' Acquisition of OL Graham Glasgow Based on Analytics

Did the Broncos make a good move in agreeing to terms with ex-Lions OL Graham Glasgow? The analytics reveal the grade.

Thomas Hall

by

Kebby77

4 Reasons Graham Glasgow was a Good Signing for Broncos

The Broncos agreed to terms with Graham Glasgow on a four-year deal. Here are four reasons why it was the right move for the club.

CarlDumler

by

Dick Hanky