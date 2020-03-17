Report: Broncos Targeting Kevin Johnson Among Other Slot Cornerbacks

As the Denver Broncos continue into day two of the NFL's legal tampering period, the free-agent pool increasingly is getting culled. The Broncos had a day-one success, agreeing to terms with OL Graham Glasgow on a four-year, $44 million deal.

On day two, it would seem the Broncos are intent on bolstering the formidable holes on the defensive side of the ball. The most glaring? Defensive line and cornerback.

Behemoth defensive tackle D.J. Reader remains in the Broncos' radar, as does ex-Seahawk Quinton Jefferson per 9NEWS' Mike Klis. As it relates to the cornerback, Klis reported that the Broncos have a specific free agent in mind as the team searches for help in the slot.

Kevin Johnson would be an underwhelming move for the Broncos. He was Houston's first-round pick back in 2015 but he flamed out. Buffalo signed him to a one-year deal last spring, and he went on to start one game.

Johnson finished with zero interceptions and five passes defensed, to go along with 25 solo tackles while playing 402 total snaps, 277 of which were in coverage. Perhaps Vic Fangio sees something in Johnson he can salvage or reclaim. We're talking about a sixth-year corner with one career interception.

There are other corners available who could ostensibly move the needle like Prince Amukamara and Desmond Trufant. For what it's worth, Chris Harris, Jr. is still out there, too. Last I checked, he's got some accomplishments in the slot. Stay tuned.

