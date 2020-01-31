Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos to Hire John Pagano to Serve as OLBs Coach

Chad Jensen

After Brandon Staley accepted the defensive coordinator position with the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos were left with a void at OLBs Coach. The team has kept its eye out for the right coach to step in and work with the likes of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. 

According to Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post, the Broncos interviewed John Pagano on Thursday for the job of coaching the outside linebackers. And we learned on Friday that indeed, the Broncos will hire him, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Pagano has coached in the NFL since 1996 and is the brother of Chicago Bears DC Chuck Pagano. The Pagano brothers hail from Boulder, CO, where John went to Fairview High School.

John worked with Vic Fangio from 1999-2001 when Fangio was the Indianapolis Colts' DC and John was a defensive assistant. Pagano's most recent coaching stop was with the Houston Texans where he coached outside linebackers. But for the previous six years, he served as a defensive coordinator in the AFC West, both with the L.A. Chargers and Oakland Raiders. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos are well-acquainted with Pagano's Xs and Os acumen but his coaching specialty is with OLBs. In conjunction with the Broncos' recent coaching hires on the offensive side of the ball — OC Pat Shurmur and QBs Mike Shula — it would be a real coup to add another assistant of Pagano's experience and expertise. 

Pagano is 52 years old and it's unclear why he and the Texans could be cruising for a split. But the life for coaches in the NFL is a transient one. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
CUBuffinTX
CUBuffinTX

This would be a homecoming of sorts for John. His father Colorado High School coaching legend Sam Pagano built a dynasty at Boulder Fairview HS in the 70's - 80's

Studlee14
Studlee14

I would love to see DeMarcus Ware come back in a coaching role. I was a little disappointed he wasnt around much last year

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Broncos QB Brock Osweiler Wishes he Hadn't Listened to Agents & Ignored Elway's Calls

John Elway tried to keep Brock Osweiler but the Broncos' former second-round pick ignored calls from Denver and defected to Houston.

Chad Jensen

by

Jman75

Denver Broncos' 7-Round 2020 Mock Draft | Version 2.0

This is how the Broncos build the nest around Drew Lock.

Nick Kendell

by

Htillman67

NFL Commissioner Goodell Weighs in Publicly on the Broncos' Ongoing Ownership Dispute

Roger Goodell remains adamant that the Bowlen family must respect the wishes of the late Pat Bowlen and for now, that means trusting the Trust.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Shelby Harris' Possible Return to Broncos 'Is About the Money'

Shelby Harris is focused on 'generational wealth' as he approaches unrestricted free agency. And it's hard to fault him.

Chad Jensen

by

Kebby77

5 Perfect Free-Agent Fits for Broncos' Defense

The Broncos would be wise to target these five free-agent defenders.

Erick Trickel

by

Ms. Mika

Broncos' RB Phillip Lindsay Focused on Doing What it Takes to Shine in Shurmur's Offense

If Phillip Lindsay wants to maximize the opportunities he'll get in Pat Shurmur's offense, he has to improve this one area of his game dramatically.

Chad Jensen

by

Letswin17

Legendary S Ronnie Lott Weighs in on Steve Atwater's Hall-of-Fame Worthiness

Steve Atwater will soon know whether he finally made it into the hallowed halls of the Canton, OH.

KeithCummings

by

CUBuffinTX

Analytics Suggest Broncos Shouldn't Trade any of Their Arsenal of Draft Picks

The Broncos are projected to enter the 2020 draft with 12 selections. Fans get excited by the prospect of draft-day trades but the analytics suggest Denver should stand pat.

Thomas Hall

by

DKMI

Rumor Mill: 5 Potential Cap Casualties Around the NFL the Broncos Need to Steer Clear of

If these players' current teams indeed move on from them, despite some having big, popular names, the Broncos have to resist the temptation to pursue them.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Rumor Mill: 10 Potential Cap Casualties Around the NFL who'd Fit Perfectly With Broncos

If any one of these vets gets the ax from their current NFL team, the Broncos have to be ready to pounce.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel