Broncos Predicted to Trade Up to Land QB Trey Lance on Draft Day by PFF

Pro Football Focus has the Broncos making a big move up the draft board to land one of the 'Big Four' quarterbacks in the 2021 class.

Now that Super Bowl LV is in the rearview mirror, mock draft season is heating up across the internet highway. For Denver Broncos fans, many possibilities — and questions — remain for the franchise holding the No. 9 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, slated to be held April 29 through May 1.

In Pro Football Focus' latest first-round mock draft, Michael Renner had an interesting take on the Broncos’ first-round choice.

Renner had two trades in the top-10, one of which involved the Broncos. Prior to Denver moving up from No. 9 to No. 7, swapping picks with the Detroit Lions (it’s unclear all that Renner had the Broncos giving up to move up two spots), Renner had the Carolina Panthers moving up from No. 8 to No. 4 with the Atlanta Falcons, grabbing Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Carolina’s trade up saw Trevor Lawrence (JAX), Zach Wilson (NYJ), and Fields (CAR) go in the top-5.

Pinning a clear need for a quarterback on Denver, Renner then pulled the trigger a few picks later in the first round for the Broncos, moving up to No. 7 to grab North Dakota State's Trey Lance as the fourth quarterback off the board in the top-10.

Here’s what Renner had to say about the Broncos’ selection of Lance:

“This isn’t giving up on Drew Lock; it’s admitting he hasn’t been good enough. Lance isn’t necessarily the guy you want to start Year 1, but he’s got the tools required to open up the Denver Broncos offense.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It’s truly hard for me to state that Lock isn’t good enough. He’s played in 18(!!) games, or a little more than one full season. Let’s keep in mind Lock lost his No. 1 receiver in Week 2 of the 2020 season, all while trying to learn a new system under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur without a real offseason or training camp.

Sure, Lock made some boneheaded decisions and turned the football over at an alarming rate, but it’s extremely hard for me to give up on a guy you invested a premium pick on just two years prior, regardless of the top-10 pick you currently hold.

If you’re not getting a bonafide, clear-cut starter from Day 1 at No. 7 overall, what’s the point? You’re rolling with Lock in 2021 in this scenario of drafting Lance, allowing him to sit a year.

Why not roll the dice with Lock again in one final make-or-break year, and throw everything possible at fixing the defense?

Grab a guy like Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 9, or fix the glaring holes at cornerback with guys like Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley.

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney and @MileHighHuddle.