Fangio's Veto Led to Broncos Drawing the Massive PI Penalty That Set up Game Winner

Just when you thought the Denver Broncos were going to choke away another potential win, they managed to dial up one game-defining, gutsy play call. So often throughout this season, the Broncos have conjured up a bewildering assortment of ways to lose, but finally, they pulled this one out as the clock hit zero.

Rookie Drew Lock threw for a couple of touchdowns, both of which were to Courtland Sutton who was doing his best Superman impression to aid his new QB on a sensational one-armed scoring grab. After getting out to a 14-0 lead, the Broncos once again retreated into their shell and started to surrender momentum and points back to a surging Philip Rivers.

Relief was mixed in with the post-game euphoria that erupted when Brandon McManus booted the game-winning field goal as time expired. Fans had voiced their frustration before the half at how passive the Broncos were in calling plays after getting out to that multi-score lead.

Ultimately, it boiled down to the last-second drama that many fans know was highly avoidable had the game been coached a bit more aggressively. With just eight seconds left to play and the ball on their own 28-yard line, it fell on head coach Vic Fangio to add some vital go-for-the-win ambition when he overruled the Broncos' offensive coaches, who initially wanted to kneel on the ball and head to overtime tied at 20-20.

“The first thought that the offensive coach said, ‘just take a knee.’ I said, ‘No'," Fangio revealed from the podium post-game. "First, I was looking for a play that could get a big chunk over the middle, bang a timeout. We didn’t like that as much. I said, ‘Let’s go down the sideline and see what happens.’”

Big moments in games require clear and bold decision making and Fangio's veto allowed him to take control of his team, even if OC Rich Scangarello might feel he was stepped over. Any internal strife or hurt feelings can be put to one side as the first win under the new Lock era is worth basking in for a little while.

To draw any deeper good vibes or optimism would be premature but the young QB certainly gave his team a lift in his first start. Lock showed good poise under pressure and got the ball out on time with plenty of zip.

His two first-quarter touchdown passes will only build his confidence and his burgeoning chemistry with Sutton is one that could easily grow into something good if the coaches can focus on developing it.

Lock’s youthful energy and confidence should almost certainly provide a lift for the last quarter of the season for the Broncos. After suffering through a week of the “will he, or won’t he” speculation that surrounded question of whether Lock would start, Fangio was upfront about who will be taking the snaps next week.

“So, I’m telling you now he is starting next week," Fangio said of Lock. "You don’t have to wait till Saturday.”

It’s important for fans to not get too excited over what Lock showed in his debut and it’s vital to be realistic and keep remain grounded about his future prospects. At present, it’s a pat on the back and good job rookie, nothing more.

