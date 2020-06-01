Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 15: What to Watch for vs. Bills

After the Denver Broncos' performance vs. the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York late last season, amid the prevailing winds, it's a good thing this time around it'll be played at Mile High. The conditions played a huge factor in that game and the Broncos struggled in many ways to perform.

This season, though, Denver will need to have a better performance. If the Broncos can beat the Bills this late in the 2020 season, especially if Buffalo is leading or pushing for the AFC East crown, it would send a big message to the NFL. Denver would really do well to win this one as it hopes to push for the playoffs.

The Bills were a good team last year and unfortunately for the Broncos, they really improved during this past offseason. Buffalo added weapons to its offense, which was lacking a variety of weapons.

With what the Bills have done, they can now challenge defenses in a multitude of ways, adding to the strain of figuring out ways on how to defend against them. This is a team that now is a serious threat offensively to match the danger on the defensive side of the ball

There is no doubt that this is one of the better opponents the Broncos have to face off against this coming season, but again, the bright side is that this one's at home. This is yet another game this season where a lot is really going to fall upon the Broncos' defense.

There is major danger potential with the Bills' offense, putting the onus on the Broncos to find a way to slow down, or stop them, giving Drew Lock and the offense the opportunity to shine. For a deep-dive on this unique matchup against the Bills and what they did to improve this offseason, check out the video above.

