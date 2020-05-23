Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 7: What to Watch For vs. Chiefs

There is no question that the AFC West belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs right now but the Denver Broncos have made moves to try and close that gap. Week 7 marks Denver's first test against the Chiefs on the season and it comes at Mile High.

There is a chance for the Broncos to win this game (any given Sunday, etc), but with the margin for error being nil, they'll need to play nearly perfectly to walk away with the victory. To put it simply, as the defending World Champions, the Chiefs are the best team in the NFL currently, and they're returning most of the starters from the squad the hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

And Kansas City still found ways to improve the roster to make it even more dangerous. They're not an unbeatable team, but they are very difficult to vanquish and it's largely due to the pairing of the head coach and quarterback who just work so well together.

Andy Reid has been a great NFL head coach for years and consistently builds his offense around the strengths of his players, so it isn’t surprising to see him do that with Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are a talented team. But a gulf has existed between them and the Broncos.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

However, Denver has worked urgently to bridge that gap this offseason, but still need a few more pieces to potentially overtake them. Thankfully, this game is in Denver because the Chiefs are so much harder to play at Arrowhead Stadium than on the road.

The Broncos have a young offense but if Drew Lock and company play to their potential and the defense really steps up, they'll have a chance in this one, but a lot of specific dominoes will have to fall into place. Kansas City is just a good, well-built, well-coached team.

For more on what the Chiefs look like and the changes they've made, check out the video above. This is, obviously, a very intriguing and important matchup for the Broncos.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.