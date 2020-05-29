Mile High Huddle
Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 12: What to Watch for vs. Saints

Erick Trickel

This matchup will be tough for the Denver Broncos. It also happens to mark the return of Emmanuel Sanders to Denver, this time in a New Orleans Saints uniform. 

The Saints' offense, led by Drew Brees, can be really hard to defend against because of all the talent they have around their quarterback. New Orleans also has a really good coach in Sean Payton and a defense that is loaded with potential because of the talent they have all over the defense. 

The offense has the right pieces to really challenge the Broncos' defense, so Vic Fangio's squad will need to step up. The Saints' offense has been an excellent unit for a few years and they are so dangerous. 

WR Michael Thomas, RB Alvin Kamara, and Sanders are going to challenge the Broncos unless Fangio and Ed Donatell can figure out a way to slow them down. Getting pressure on Brees won't be easy because of the caliber of New Orleans' offensive line, but also because of how quickly Brees can get rid of the ball. 

This is probably the second-best team, at least on paper right now, that the Broncos have to face this coming season behind only the Kansas City Chiefs. At least the Broncos get this game at home.

This is a good mid-season challenge for Drew Lock and the Broncos' offense to test how much they have really come together as a unit. Denver can turn this game into an arms race and potentially a win — if they exceed expectations. If the Broncos can pull off a win in this one, it would be a major boost to their push for the playoffs and help as they enter a two-week road trip. 

For a deep-dive on the unique challenge the 2020 Saints present,, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

