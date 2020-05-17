Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 2: What to Expect vs. Steelers

For their second game of the season, the Denver Broncos have to travel to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. The Steelers are a team with a really solid roster and always seem to be competing for a playoff spot, but over the last few years, they've dealt with injuries.

QB Ben Roethlisberger has been one of those Steelers constantly battling the injury bug of late. Going on the road for this game isn’t the best scenario for the Broncos, nor is having the trip to Pittsburgh coming earlier in the season when the Steelers are likely to be a more-healthy squad.

Mike Tomlin is a really good head coach and always has his team playing at a high level, especially the defense. The young Broncos' offense is going to be really tested in this matchup, especially on the road.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Not only that, but the Broncos' defense is going to be tested as well if the Steelers' offense is healthy. There are good weapons on Pittsburgh's offense that play right to the weaknesses of the Broncos' defense, so Vic Fangio will have to come up with ways to combat that.

If the Broncos were at home, this would be a much better matchup as they don’t do well in recent years with having to play on the East Coast. Adding to the fact this is Heinz Field, one of the tougher places to play, and it makes it all the more concerning for the Broncos.

There's quite a lot to this DENvsPIT matchup, which I deep-dive on in the video above. Check it out and sound off in the comment section below how you see this battle unfolding.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.