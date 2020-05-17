Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Schedule Preview | Week 2: What to Expect vs. Steelers

Erick Trickel

For their second game of the season, the Denver Broncos have to travel to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. The Steelers are a team with a really solid roster and always seem to be competing for a playoff spot, but over the last few years, they've dealt with injuries. 

QB Ben Roethlisberger has been one of those Steelers constantly battling the injury bug of late. Going on the road for this game isn’t the best scenario for the Broncos, nor is having the trip to Pittsburgh coming earlier in the season when the Steelers are likely to be a more-healthy squad.

Mike Tomlin is a really good head coach and always has his team playing at a high level, especially the defense. The young Broncos' offense is going to be really tested in this matchup, especially on the road. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Not only that, but the Broncos' defense is going to be tested as well if the Steelers' offense is healthy. There are good weapons on Pittsburgh's offense that play right to the weaknesses of the Broncos' defense, so Vic Fangio will have to come up with ways to combat that.

If the Broncos were at home, this would be a much better matchup as they don’t do well in recent years with having to play on the East Coast. Adding to the fact this is Heinz Field, one of the tougher places to play, and it makes it all the more concerning for the Broncos. 

There's quite a lot to this DENvsPIT matchup, which I deep-dive on in the video above. Check it out and sound off in the comment section below how you see this battle unfolding. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner Pumps Brakes on Drew Lock Hype Train

A Hall-of-Fame quarterback and former NFL MVP, Kurt Warner recently weighed in on what the Broncos have cooking with second-year signal-caller Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

iambulldog

National NFL Analyst Predicts Broncos to Finish 3-13 in 2020

A national analyst with an emotional bias for Kansas City has picked the Broncos to finish 3-13. Is there any merit to this bold prediction?

Chad Jensen

by

Broncosfan4ever

10 Reasons Broncos Will Win Double-Digit Games in 2020

The Broncos winning double-digit games in 2020? Here are 10 reasons why we see it unfolding just like that.

Chad Jensen

by

BobMorris

Understanding Broncos' CB Strategy After Raiders Out-Maneuver for Prince Amukamara

The Broncos let the Division-rival Raiders swoop in and sign Prince Amukamara. What was the rationale?

KeithCummings

by

Devonandroes1

Insider Reveals Broncos Have Been in Contact With 9-Time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters

Could the Broncos be poised to make a blockbuster move at offensive tackle?

Chad Jensen

by

Trojannick

3 Courtland Sutton Revelations That Could Hint at an Elite 2020 Season

Courtland Sutton is coming off a big year but after hearing what he had to say on Thursday, it's possible he could be cruising for ascension to the elite category in the NFL.

Luke Patterson

by

Bman77

A.J. Bouye Dishes on What he Likes About Broncos' Young CB Corps

Many fans look at the Broncos' cornerback depth chart and wince because of a perceived lack of proven production. The team's top player at the position, however, doesn't sound worried.

Chad Jensen

by

OklaBoma

PFF Tweet Hints at why Broncos Didn't Exercise Garett Bolles' Fifth-Year Option

The Broncos chose not to option a fifth year on Garett Bolles' rookie contract and this tweet from Pro Football Focus boils down the justification.

Chad Jensen

by

Thundersvictorylap

Dispelling 5 Common Misconceptions About Broncos' LT Garett Bolles

It's time to scrutinize the play of Garett Bolles to determine whether the common consensus on the Broncos' left tackle is accurate.

Erick Trickel

by

Denverkewl

National Radio Host Picks Drew Lock to be NFL's Next Second-Year QB to Win MVP

National Radio Host Picks Drew Lock to be NFL's Next Second-Year QB to Win MVP

Chad Jensen

by

jareal333