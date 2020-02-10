Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: What Upgrades are Coming Along the O-Line?

If there is one area on the Denver Broncos' roster, at least on offense, that very obviously needs some reinforcements, it is on the offensive line. The Broncos have a hole at two different positions upfront, and another partial one due to a player’s questionable health.

Having a young quarterback, Denver needs to shore up the unit if it really wants to be competitive.

While it wasn’t all rainbows from LT Garett Bolles, his play after the bye week for the Broncos was among the best in the NFL for tackles, allowing a total of five pressures. He is still a risk with penalties and consistency, but he played well enough to keep the job left tackle entering the 2020 season.

LG Dalton Risner is the other stable component of the Broncos' offensive line. His rookie year was up and down at times, but overall, it was a good showing. With Bolles and Risner holding down the left side, it's the only stable part of the unit.

The center position is up in the air with Connor McGovern entering unrestricted free agency and unlikely to be retained. The Broncos aren’t without options with Austin Schlottmann and Patrick Morris poised compete for the starting job. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver target a center in free agency or the draft.

At right guard, the Broncos' incumbent is Ronald Leary, but he is likely to have the team option on his contract declined. This is another position upfront the Broncos will need to upgrade if possible, but Elijah Wilkinson will have a shot at right guard come training camp. Wilkinson's play at right tackle was rough, but he projects better as a guard with the skill-set he brings to the table.

When it comes to the starting five, that leaves is Ja'Waun James at right tackle. He was an expensive free agent for the Broncos in 2019, but unfortunately, he barely saw the field.

There was a known knee concern when the Broncos signed him, leading to questions about the deal they gave him. It's because of that deal and the money the team is on the hook for in 2020, that the Broncos won’t be moving on from James, but it's a very safe bet to wager that the team is looking at upgrading the depth behind him.

This is a very solid year to go after offensive linemen in both the draft and free agency. The Broncos have to work on upgrading their units, and they know it. There are two starting positions that the team needs to find answers for, as well as bolstering their depth.

Again, this is a fortuitous draft to be looking at O-line. In the video above, I lay out some of the top OL options the Broncos could target come draft day.

